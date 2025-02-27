Felipe Vi and Queen Letizia Take a Step Forward to Tell All: 'we Aren't...'

Felipe VI and Letizia visited the exhibition The Tyranny of Chronos at the Bank of Spain, where portraits by Annie Leibovitz were presented. The royals took a step forward and shared everything about their opinion on the photographer's work. After being asked if they liked themselves "as models," Queen Letizia and Felipe replied that "we are not the ones responsible for evaluating it."

Upon observing their portraits, Felipe VI showed an expression of admiration and respect toward Leibovitz's work. Meanwhile, Queen Letizia was also impressed by the artistic representation the photographer had managed to capture. Both had a close relationship with the author with whom they shared impressions and confidences.

Felipe VI and Queen Letizia Open Up After Seeing Their Portraits

Yesterday Felipe VI and Queen Letizia had the opportunity to see their portraits taken by the famous photographer Annie Leibovitz. A year ago, the royals posed for five hours in front of Annie's camera to portray and capture the essence of the Spanish institution. Last Wednesday, February 26, was the first time Felipe and Letizia saw the result at the Bank of Spain.

Under the watchful eyes of the media present there, the monarchs shared everything about their opinion on Leibovitz's work. When journalists asked them about the portraits, Felipe VI reacted with humility. "We are not the ones responsible for evaluating it," he replied.

Meanwhile, Letizia showed curiosity and asked the reporters what they thought of the photographs, adopting a stance of respect toward others' opinions. While the queen was more interactive with the journalists, Felipe remained serious and professional, avoiding talking too much about themselves.

They did speak with the photographer, author of the royals' portraits, Annie Leibovitz. It had been a year since they last saw each other, since they met at the Palace to take the photographs. The reunion was very friendly and effusive, and they did not hesitate to show closeness in public.

In fact, upon seeing Queen Letizia, Leibovitz praised her style. "You look beautiful today, next time I'll photograph you like this," she commented while Ortiz appeared grateful and pleased.

Queen Letizia and Felipe VI Are Delighted with Their Portraits

The photographer Annie Leibovitz is known for her unique style and her ability to capture the personality of her subjects. The results are evident and, although there is a debate about the way she has portrayed the royals, it is a success. In this regard, the Bank of Spain has extended the presentation time until May 31 due to numerous reservations.

Felipe and Queen Letizia have joined this wave and had the opportunity to see the final result up close. Their expressions and reactions left no doubt about how much they liked Annie's great work.

In the end, the royals made it clear that their participation in the portraits was simply another collaboration, without any pretensions of hogging the spotlight. Nevertheless, their presence at the exhibition captured the interest of all the media.

Additionally, Queen Letizia wore a red Carolina Herrera suit that, interestingly, matched her portrait. A portrait that, in her case, has indeed been questioned for appearing more like an aristocrat than a queen.

Be that as it may, the truth is that the photographs contribute to the image of a modern monarchy in tune with the times. Two objectives that both Felipe and Letizia pursue and desire for future generations.