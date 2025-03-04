Federico and Mary of Denmark and the Photo Everyone Is Talking About: Confirmed!

The kings Frederick and Mary of Denmark have begun their first State visit to Finland. It is a highly anticipated trip that has been marked by the cordiality of the hosts and the enthusiasm of the Danish monarchs.

Although the official events of the visit start this Tuesday, March 4, the royal couple decided to arrive in the country early. This way, their goal was to enjoy a leisure day in Finnish Lapland.

Frederick and Mary of Denmark and the photo everyone is talking about

The trip began with an activity that overflowed the sporting spirit of the monarchs: Skiing. Together with President Stubb and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb, the Kings of Denmark took advantage of their time at the Saariselkä ski resort.

The image shared by the Danish Royal House shows the two couples enjoying a spectacular landscape, surrounded by a lush forest in the heart of Lapland. The resort, which has 15 slopes, allowed the monarchs to relax and share a different day.

However, they did not limit themselves to the ski slopes. The beauty of the surroundings also allowed them to enjoy a walk in the area, where Finland's nature was displayed in its full splendor.

After their activity in the snow, the monarchs took refuge in a cozy place. The warmth of the environment contrasted with the low temperatures outside, and the conversation, surely relaxed, marked the beginning of an even closer relationship between the two nations.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Frederick and Mary of Denmark enjoy Finland

This Tuesday, March 4, the kings Frederick X and Mary have officially begun their State meeting, with a series of important commitments. The first day of activities will include a visit to the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.

Later, they will have the opportunity to visit the City Hall and the new Children's Hospital in the city. The day will culminate with a gala in their honor in the State Hall of the Palace. On Wednesday, they will continue their tour by visiting Aalto University.

In any case, the trip of Frederick and Mary of Denmark to Finland not only marks a diplomatic milestone. As seen in the images, they have been able to share several moments to enjoy nature and strengthen ties in a more relaxed environment.