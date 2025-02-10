A Famous Host Explodes After Emma Vilarasau's Latest: 'It's Very Serious'

The Night of the 2025 Goya Awards promised to be an evening of emotions and surprises, but it also left room for controversy. Emma Vilarasau, one of the top favorites for Best Leading Actress for her performance in House on Fire, was left without the statuette.

Instead, the award went to Carolina Yuste, who was recognized for her role as an undercover police officer in the ETA gang in the film The Infiltrator. A decision that, it seems, not everyone liked.

| Europa Press

Jordi Basté Stunned After Emma Vilarasau's Latest

Since the announcement of the award, reactions were swift. Jordi Basté, one of the most influential voices in Catalan journalism, didn't hesitate to express his discontent with the result. Through his social media, the communicator showed his indignation.

"47 apparently can't win alone and the academics haven't seen House on Fire (they've read it, though). Yuste is a 10, but what happened today with Vilarasau is very big," stated the RAC1 presenter on X, formerly Twitter.

Basté's words reflect the sentiment of many film followers who saw Vilarasau as deserving of the award. Her performance in House on Fire had been widely praised by the public, establishing her as one of the strongest candidates of the night.

However, the Film Academy jury chose to reward Carolina Yuste's work. There is no doubt that the actress also received excellent reviews for her complex and challenging performance in The Infiltrator.

| @versiorac1, Twitter

Emma Vilarasau excelled at the Goya Awards

This decision has reignited the debate about the selection criteria at the Goyas and how the Academy values certain projects. While some defend Yuste's victory as fair, others argue that Vilarasau deserved greater recognition.

Despite the commotion, Emma Vilarasau has maintained a low profile after the gala, without commenting on the Academy's decision. The actress, with a consolidated career and the respect of the industry, has shown that awards don't define talent.

While opinions remain divided, the truth is that both Emma Vilarasau and Yuste excelled brightly. Demonstrating that the true triumph lies in the mark they leave on the audience and in the history of Spanish cinema.