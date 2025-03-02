Fabiola Martínez Can't Take It Anymore and Announces Julio Iglesias's Shocking Exclusive

Fabiola Martínez went to the radio program Fin de Semana a few days ago to talk about her first work as a writer. The author of Cuando el silencio no es una opción: Lo que nunca conté shared some experiences on the mentioned COPE network show. Moreover, the Venezuelan surprised by recounting what happened to her the day she met Julio Iglesias: "It's just that those shoes he was wearing gave me a bit of the creeps".

Martínez, who recorded a music video with the popular artist in 1995, explained the surreal situation she experienced when she met him. Specifically, Fabiola participated in the video for the song Agua Dulce, Agua Salá.

Julio Iglesias Agua dulce agua sale

Fabiola then noticed a detail that went unnoticed by many. The former contestant of Baila como puedas must not have liked that the singer wore loafers without socks. She looked at his feet and thought "that must be making his feet sweat there, horrible", she confessed.

Fabiola Martínez Speaks for the First Time About What She Dared to Say to Julio Iglesias

She then dared to make a suggestion to Isabel Preysler's ex. "Why don't you wear socks?" she suggested to him.

Next, Fabiola Martínez revealed what the response of the Hey singer was: "You're a bit of a bumpkin, aren't you?" Julio Iglesias remarked.

| Europa Press

Then Bertín Osborne's ex admitted that she didn't know the meaning of the word 'bumpkin', something she let the artist know. Iglesias, without explaining what that expression meant, burst out laughing.

Years later, Fabiola met who would become her husband, Bertín Osborne, and father of her two children. It was at a casting she attended as a model to participate in a music video for the singer's ranchera album. That's when the spark flew and five years later, the singer and the model married in a discreet religious ceremony in Seville.

Fabiola Martínez Reveals What She Thought When She Met Bertín Osborne

Fabiola gave more details in her radio appearance about the moment when she met Osborne. "I saw him when I was already selected and we went there to the estate to do the photos and the video recording", she explained on the mentioned radio program.

"I was saying, my goodness, I didn't imagine him so tall. And so handsome", she admitted about the first thing she thought about her ex-husband. However, a year had to pass for them to meet again and that's where their relationship began.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

However, it couldn't be, and the couple ended their relationship in January 2021 after more than two decades. Nonetheless, despite taking separate paths, they made it clear the affection and good relationship that existed between them. Proof of this is that they have shown unity on different occasions in everything related to their children Kike and Carlos.