This Is the Most Anticipated Date for Elisenda Carod After Her Farewell From Catalunya Ràdio

Elisenda Carod will be a mother soon. This way, she has surprised the audience of La tarda de Catalunya Ràdio with her latest announcement. In a video released by the station, Carod revealed the following: "One of the most important phases of pregnancy is the reveal."

However, the expression doesn't refer to the typical gender reveal, as Carod had already announced that she is expecting a boy, whom she will name Guillem. With this, the host opts for a different twist, revealing who will replace her during her maternity leave.

Additionally, according to En Blau, Carod is in the final stretch of her pregnancy, as her baby's arrival is expected on April 3. This means that the countdown to welcoming her son is getting closer.

| Catalunya Ràdio

Goodbye to Elisenda Carod from La tarda de Catalunya Ràdio

The clip, shared on social media, shows the host in the studio surrounded by numerous balloons that conceal a person. Upon releasing them, the image of Agnès Marquès is revealed, who will take over the program during Elisenda Carod's absence.

The images show the relaxed atmosphere and closeness that characterizes the team. At one point in the video, Carod confidently addresses Marquès: "I hope you take good care of the little place," the Catalan states.

Agnès Marquès, who until last season hosted the TV3 show Planta baixa, admits that she has many questions. Especially about the group's functioning and the relationship with the program's collaborators.

Faced with her doubts, Elisenda Carod offers her advice that mixes humor and affection, suggesting that she give "lots of kisses, hugs, and every three days, cookies." Additionally, Agnès Marquès asks if she can count on her support for any eventuality.

"Can I call you for anything?" Carod's response is friendly but firm: "Call, I won't answer," she states. In any case, there is no doubt that Agnès Marquès is a great option to take the reins of the program.

| 3Cat

Agnès Marquès Will Be Elisenda Carod's Replacement

With this emotional announcement, Elisenda Carod begins a new chapter in her life as a mother, paving the way for the arrival of her baby Guillem. At the same time, Agnès Marquès embarks on her own professional adventure, taking over the hosting of La Tarda de Catalunya Ràdio.

This transition reflects two parallel paths, where motherhood meets career growth. Both moments mark the beginning of chapters filled with excitement, challenges, and new opportunities. The radio is renewed, and with it, the lives of its protagonists as well.