Everything Changes With What Leticia Requejo Has Discovered About Anabel Pantoja's Mother

In recent days, several rumors have begun to circulate regarding the alleged poor relationship between Anabel Pantoja's mother and her boyfriend. However, Leticia Requejo has discovered something that changes everything completely.

Due to Alma's hospitalization and the investigation for alleged child abuse, the relationship between David Rodríguez and Anabel has been called into question.

So much so that, in these days, many have claimed that Anabel Pantoja and the physiotherapist are going through a significant relationship crisis. Speculations that both have publicly denied.

Moreover, and if that were not enough, the relationship between David Rodríguez and his mother-in-law Merchi has also been questioned. So much so that some people have claimed that there is no good harmony between them, but nothing could be further from the truth.

During the broadcast of TardeAR this Tuesday, February 11, Leticia Requejo shared unexpected information with viewers that completely changes this delicate situation.

As the journalist has assured, "they completely rule out for me that Merchi and David's relationship is bad." This way, the television collaborator has completely put an end to the rumors surrounding Anabel Pantoja's mother and boyfriend.

Leticia Requejo Shares Information About Merchi Bernal That Changes Everything

After confirming that the relationship between Anabel Pantoja's mother and David Rodríguez is good, Leticia Requejo wanted to take it a step further. At this moment, she revealed some details about the bond that unites Merchi and her son-in-law:

"In fact, one of the things David talks about with his circle is that he appreciates Merchi's role during this month. She has been key, both for the girl and for the couple... So that they have had moments of some respite while this lady has been able to act as a grandmother."

On the other hand, Leticia Requejo wanted to share more information with Telecinco viewers about Anabel Pantoja's mother. As she has assured, she had the opportunity to speak with Merchi in person.

During their phone conversation, David's mother-in-law confessed to her how she is feeling in these difficult times. "I have spoken with Merchi. I found a completely devastated woman... She cried, she asked me for respect," the journalist assured.

Additionally, Leticia Requejo confirmed that Anabel Pantoja's mother's intention is to remain in the background. And as she says: "I am not a public figure" and "I have never wanted to join any controversy."

"She didn't want to confirm or deny anything that has been said. As she told me, the most important thing is that the girl is well. She had the option to clarify something about everything that has been said, and no," the television collaborator concluded.