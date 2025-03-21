Enrique Iglesias Sends an Urgent Warning to All His Fans: Beware of This

The renowned singer Enrique Iglesias has raised alarms among his followers after one of his latest reactions. The media-savvy son of Julio Iglesias has a lot of influence among his fans, so a warning from him reaches far. This is exactly what happened after his latest appearances on social media.

The singer didn't miss the opportunity to publicly react to a recent scam, in which a woman was deceived by an impostor pretending to be him. The victim, Guadalupe C., believed she had a romantic relationship with the artist and, unfortunately, lost three thousand dollars to the scammer. The news was revealed through Univision's program, Primer Impacto, and quickly caught the attention of the Bailando performer.

Enrique Iglesias shared the report on his Instagram account with a warning message in both Spanish and English. "Attention! Only connect with the official and verified profiles of Enrique Iglesias. All others are scammers," he wrote.

Additionally, the singer's text continued to assert that "it's very sad to see these criminals abusing good people. Don't be fooled! Please." The protagonist of this story, Guadalupe, believed she was in direct contact with her idol.

Months of Fake Messages with Enrique Iglesias

For months, she exchanged messages with someone pretending to be Enrique Iglesias. The impostor knew how to play with her feelings, sending her words of love and false promises that made her fall in love. "I love you and I will always be with you," could be read.

"If your husband doesn't love you, here I am, I want you for life," was another message the woman received. Moreover, the victim even put her marriage at risk for this supposed relationship. However, the deception was uncovered when Guadalupe's family investigated and determined that the messages were coming from Africa.

It was then that the woman faced the painful truth: the man she was talking to was never Enrique Iglesias. Instead, he was a scammer who only sought to take advantage of her trust and admiration for the artist. Despite the emotional blow and financial loss, Guadalupe's story has a positive outcome.

An Example That Should Serve as an Example

Now, she has decided to share her experience with the intention of preventing others from falling into similar traps. Her family has remained united, supporting her in this process and helping her overcome what happened. Guadalupe's case is not isolated.

Every day, thousands of people around the world fall victim to online scams, where criminals impersonate celebrities or public figures to obtain money. For this reason, Enrique Iglesias insists on the importance of following only his verified profiles on social media. This story leaves a great lesson: caution on the internet is essential.