Emotion in the Royal Family: They Have Already Unveiled Princess Leonor's Big Exclusive

Princess Leonor continues with her military training that will lead her to become the supreme commander of the Armed Forces. The young woman, who will enter the Air and Space Army Academy located in San Javier in August, is determined to mark a new era in the Spanish monarchy. So much so, that many consider she already holds the title of the most prepared future queen in Europe, information that the Royal Family did not expect to be revealed.

Since reaching adulthood, the daughter of King Felipe VI has confirmed that she is ready to assume the role that corresponds to her as the future queen of Spain. With an increasingly significant presence in various public events, Leonor is focused on her training. Additionally, the princess offers a very well-maintained attitude and image that have earned the praise of the international press, which already considers her the heir with the most solid preparation.

The French newspaper Paris Match states that the older sister of Infanta Sofía "has the heavy weight of embodying the future of the monarchy on her shoulders." It also notes that "Princess Leonor is guided by the wise advice" of her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia. Of the young woman, it also highlights her astonishing maturity as well as her intense military training.

Princess Leonor Has the Support of the Press Beyond Spain

The fact that the training process of Leonor began with her military instruction in August 2023 allows her to know firsthand the functioning of the Armed Forces. But not only that, it also strengthens her image as a head of state in training.

Other European monarchies have opted for a more academic training for their heiresses. These are focused on other types of causes far from the military field. However, Leonor's figure is capable of combining institutional protocol, her training, and her closeness to the people, as she has shown in her public appearances.

After swearing the Constitution on October 31, 2023, in the Congress of Deputies, the Princess of Asturias delivered a brief speech that will be remembered. Leonor institutionally reaffirmed her commitment to constitutional values and made it clear that she assumes her role with full awareness.

A moment after which different international media such as the BBC or Le Figaro agreed that Leonor is positioning herself as an example of institutional responsibility for the new royal generations.

Princess Leonor Is, According to the International Press, the Best-Prepared Heir in Europe

It is worth noting that the French magazine Point de Vue recently dedicated an analysis to Leonor. In it, it highlighted the speech she gave during the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony. "Leonor composes a message oriented toward action and the ability to write history, and not to suffer it," it pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Italian magazine Oggi praised the figure of the heir within the institution. "Leonor is the solution to the popularity problems of the Spanish monarchy."

The German press, which has long been captivated by Leonor, has also echoed her academic trajectory. Numerous articles have been dedicated to her even before she reached adulthood. Since her 18th birthday, many of them highlight the great qualities the heir has to become Head of State in the future.