Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Reveal the Whole Truth About Their Daughter: 'She Has a...'

Elsa Pataky has broken her silence by sharing unpublished details about her eldest daughter's personality, India Rose, from her marriage to actor Chris Hemsworth. The actress has explained that the teenager has always had a very defined personality: "She's like a boy and has a character...".

For years, Pataky has prioritized her family life and focused on raising her three children. Her decision to step back in her acting career has allowed her to enjoy her role as a mother. In various interviews, she has made it clear how important it is for her to join India Rose, Tristan, and Sasha in their growth and education.

| Europa Press

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth Reveal the Whole Truth About Their Daughter

Elsa Pataky has been a great influence in India Rose's life, both in her personality and her hobbies. The actress has always emphasized how important contact with nature is to her, something she has also instilled in her daughter. The family lives in Byron Bay, surrounded by beaches and forests, where they enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle.

The actress has also mentioned on several occasions that she feels identified with her daughter. "I was the same when I was little", she has said in previous interviews. This similarity has strengthened their bond, allowing them to share moments together in their favorite activities.

Since her childhood, she has grown up surrounded by her brothers Tristan and Sasha, with whom she shares games and activities. Her mother has revealed that she compares herself a lot with them, which has influenced her personality. "She's like a boy and has a strong character", Elsa has expressed in past interviews.

In fact, Elsa has commented that her daughter "is not at all feminine". She is not interested in fashion or makeup and prefers to dress comfortably and practically, as seen at different events. Additionally, the young girl has developed a passion for horseback riding, following in her mother's footsteps in this discipline.

While her brothers enjoy surfing and jiu-jitsu, India prefers to spend her time with horses. This hobby also reflects her free spirit and strong character, traits her mother proudly highlights.

The Relationship with Fame of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth's Daughter

Despite being the daughter of two Hollywood stars, India Rose has chosen to stay away from the spotlight. According to her mother in an interview with La Vanguardia, it is not a matter of rebellion but part of her personality. "She likes discretion. She herself has decided that she doesn't want to be in public, draw attention, or have people talk about her", Pataky has assured.

This behavior has been evident in recent months, where India Rose has avoided appearing in photocalls and events. While her brothers pose with their parents on red carpets, she prefers to stay on the sidelines. Even so, her mother has clarified that this attitude "has nothing to do with age", but with her way of being.

| Europa Press

On her parents' social media, India appears in some images, although generally in a natural and spontaneous way. In many of these photos, she can be seen making faces or funny gestures, but never posing formally. This contrasts with the greater exposure her brothers have had at events and on social media.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have shared intimate details about their daughter India Rose's personality, highlighting her strong character and her decision to avoid the spotlight. The couple has prioritized their children's upbringing and well-being, fostering their independence and authenticity. Will India maintain this stance in the future, or will it change over time?