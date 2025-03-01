Confirmed: This Shocking Phrase by Trump to Pope Francis Now Makes a Lot of Sense

Before becoming President of the United States, Donald Trump had already hinted that his relationship with Pope Francis wasn't going to be easy. Trump was very critical of open border policies and uncontrolled immigration. Meanwhile, the Pope maintains a vision of the Church focused on welcoming migrants.

Almost no one doubted that these two opposing views would clash, as they have. Now, with Donald Trump's return to power, the confrontation has intensified again. In the midst of this confrontation, there are some words from Trump that everyone is talking about.

Donald Trump, Firm in the Face of Pope Francis's Words

Recently, Pope Francis addressed the Catholic bishops of the US, expressing concern about deportations. "A well-formed conscience can't fail to make a critical judgment," the pontiff asserted. These words received an immediate response from Trump's administration.

| Europa Press

Tom Homan, head of immigration at the White House and a practicing Catholic, dismissed the Pope's criticisms. Homan reminded that "the Vatican has a wall around it." "And we can't have a wall around the United States?" he asked.

But this isn't a new stance, because Donald Trump himself made some pointed remarks to Pope Francis in 2016, before winning the election. It happened after receiving criticism from the Holy Father for announcing the construction of the wall with Mexico.

"The Pope would wish and pray that I were president if the Vatican were attacked by ISIS," Trump insisted. And many have now recalled these words in an increasingly insecure world.

Donald Trump Has Many Catholics in His Inner Circle

The truth is that, contrary to what we might think, the Catholic Church in the United States is very close to Donald Trump's administration. In fact, Vice President J.D. Vance converted to Catholicism in 2019.

| Europa Press

Moreover, he justified the deportation of migrants in an intervention on Fox News with words from Saint Augustine: ordo amoris. That is, the order of love, which speaks of establishing an order in terms of priorities.

The family, the neighbor, the community, the country, and finally, the rest of the world. According to J.D. Vance, children take priority over "a stranger living thousands of miles away."

We also can't ignore the appointment of Brian Burch as the United States ambassador to the Holy See. A devout Catholic and founder of the platform Catholic Vote, he is a staunch defender of Donald Trump's policies.