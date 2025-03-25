It's Already Confirmed: This Is Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio's Decision About Their Relationship

After weeks of speculation, the important decision that Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio have made about their romantic relationship has been revealed. A fact that the television presenter inadvertently disclosed through her social media.

It was on February 10 when the footballer began his new sports phase with the Mexican team, Rayados de Monterrey. After more than eight months without a destination, that day marked his official presentation, an event his wife wouldn't miss for anything in the world.

Pilar Rubio quickly took a plane with her four children to be by Sergio Ramos's side at this important moment in his career. However, days later, she returned to Spain to continue fulfilling her obligations.

A separation that has set off all the alarms around this high-profile marriage. So much so that the rumors of a crisis have been resonating strongly, speculations that have been denied by Pilar Rubio herself.

Now, the television presenter has revealed the important family decision she has made. Judging by her latest Instagram post, it seems she doesn't want to settle permanently in Mexico with Sergio Ramos.

Although she has had to travel several times in these weeks, after Sergio Ramos's presentation, Pilar Rubio and her children have been staying in the city of Monterrey for some time.

However, the latest video the Madrilenian has shared on her official Instagram account has revealed the latest and revealing decision this high-profile couple has made.

It seems Pilar Rubio still doesn't have a permanent residence there, a detail that could mean that her plans don't include establishing her residence permanently in Mexico. Something she did years ago when Sergio Ramos had to move to Paris.

In the video she shared on Instagram, we can see the television presenter selecting typical local fruits in a supermarket to then try them with her children.

However, what has caught the most attention in this post is the place where it was recorded. As it appears, Pilar Rubio and her children are in what seems to be a hotel suite, which would indicate that they haven't found a house to settle in yet.

The Madrilenian seems to have it clear, as she currently has several professional commitments in Spain and has no intention of giving up any of them. It should be remembered that Sergio Ramos's wife is part of the jury of El Desafío and also participates in Maestros de la Costura.

Even so, everything indicates that both Pilar Rubio and the footballer will do everything possible to meet frequently, traveling between Madrid and Mexico whenever their schedules allow.