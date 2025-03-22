Controversy in Spain: La Sexta's Remark About King Charles III's Hands

King Charles III has once again been at the center of controversy, this time due to a comment that has caused a stir in Spain. During his participation in a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training, the British monarch was captured performing resuscitation maneuvers on a dummy. This inspired a humorous comment on La Roca, the program on La Sexta.

The comedian Nacho García did not hesitate to use his characteristic sarcasm when commenting on the images. In a playful tone, García joked about Charles III's large hands and how they seemed disproportionate for the task of resuscitating a dummy.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Vectortradition

Charles III's Hands, the Stars of the Joke

The image of Charles III with large hands performing resuscitation maneuvers quickly became a topic of discussion. The comedian expressed: "It's funny to see, with such big hands, it's like watching Mickey Mouse resuscitate someone." This provoked laughter and made it clear that his critique went beyond the action itself.

According to García, his demeanor and the size of his hands gave the impression that, instead of a monarch, it was a cartoon character like Mickey Mouse. "I imagine the dummy, with a cigarette in a bar, saying 'I was a dummy, and one day Charles III came... and here I am'." The comedian added all this with laughter.

The reference to Mickey Mouse did not go unnoticed and quickly became a topic of conversation. On social media and in the media, it caused both laughter and controversy. The critique has been seen as a way to satirize Charles III's style and his presence at low-profile public events.

| Europa Press

Humor About Royalty and Its Limits

The British monarch has been the subject of comments on various occasions, both from the press and television programs. However, the way humor is made about such prominent figures has sparked debate about the limits of criticism. In this case, Nacho García's comment, although most have taken the matter with humor.

García's joke reflects La Roca's laid-back style and its approach to addressing serious topics through comedy. Despite the criticisms that may arise, it is evident that the program remains a space where the most ironic comments about public figures generate both laughter and controversies.

Charles III's stint with cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the joke about his hands will surely remain in the memory of many. Above all, due to the unexpected controversy it sparked.