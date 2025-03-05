Pope Francis Has Just Given Joy To The Doctors, The Vatican Says

All the faithful around the world continue to be concerned about the evolution of Pope Francis's health. The Pontiff has been hospitalized for many days, and his followers await the Vatican's report each day. On this occasion, the information has arrived with updates.

This Wednesday, the Vatican reported that Pope Francis is resting well and has woken up little. All this after spending the night under medical observation at the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital, where he continues to be treated for bilateral pneumonia. According to the doctors, Pope Francis remains stable within the complexity of his clinical condition, which includes the possibility of experiencing new respiratory crises.

Despite this concern, specialists have highlighted that he continues to respond positively to therapy and shows no signs of new infections. Yesterday, the Pope was under a rigorous ventilation treatment. Throughout the day, he alternated the use of a mask, a "non-invasive ventilation" device, with nasal cannulas that allow him to receive oxygen therapy.

The Evolution of Pope Francis's Health

These procedures aim to improve the Pontiff's respiratory function, who continues to receive intensive medical care. The latest medical report, issued late yesterday, confirmed that Francis's health status had remained without significant changes. "He has not experienced episodes of respiratory failure or bronchospasm, and he has not had a fever," the report indicated.

It was also reported that the Pope has always been lucid, cooperating with therapies, and oriented at all times. Today marks the beginning of Lent with Ash Wednesday, but Pope Francis is celebrating this date in his room on the tenth floor of the hospital. Despite his situation, he remains active in his spirituality.

In the Vatican, the cardinals will move to the Basilica of Santa Sabina on Rome's Aventine Hill to participate in the traditional mass. Due to his medical condition, Pope Francis will not be able to preside over the ceremony. Therefore, Cardinal Angelo de Donatis, the Vatican's "major penitentiary," will replace him in this liturgical act.

Problems That Keep Prayers Active

Pope Francis, 87 years old, was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems stemming from a lung infection. While his health remains a concern, doctors and the Vatican remain optimistic about his recovery. Nevertheless, they will continue to closely monitor any possible complications.

Since his admission, thousands of faithful pray every day for the religious leader's swift recovery. In fact, the Vatican's portal invites people to stay spiritually close to Pope Francis. An energy that, for now, is reaching him.