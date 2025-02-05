Confirmed: Shakira's true age is revealed and everyone is amazed

This February 2 was a special day for one of the most beloved and admired artists in the world. With a schedule full of activities and countless memorable moments, the Colombian star celebrated a date that will surely be etched in her heart.

A night of surprises, awards, and a performance that left everyone speechless. What made this birthday so unique? Well, it's hard to believe that the singer has reached this new stage of her life. The singer is better than ever, there's no doubt about that.

| Europa Press

The true age of Shakira comes to light

On February 2, 2024, Gerard Piqué's ex-wife celebrated her day in a very special way. At 48 years old, Shakira showed that she is at her best, with overwhelming energy and a smile that doesn't lose its characteristic shine.

What stands out most about Shakira is her impressive youth and overflowing energy. Despite the years that have passed, the singer continues to amaze everyone with her unbelievable figure and vitality, something that doesn't go unnoticed by anyone.

The artist experienced an unforgettable birthday by receiving one of the most prestigious awards in music. On Grammy night, Shakira took home the award for Best Latin Pop Album for her album Las mujeres ya no lloran.

Shakira is living her best professional moment

Shakira took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where she delivered a spectacular performance. This way, she left all the attendees in awe. The artist, known for her unmistakable voice and unbelievable stage presence, didn't disappoint.

She was joined by her two sons, Milan and Sasha, who showed themselves as their mom's biggest fans. Together, in a moment full of emotion, they experienced the pride of seeing the star shine once again on such an important stage.

| Europa Press

Despite the complexity of her personal life, Shakira continues to demonstrate great strength and determination. Every step she takes, both professionally and personally, is a testament to her resilience and passion for what she does.

Shakira continues to show that, as the years go by, her talent and energy only grow. At 48 years old, the singer has not only left a mark on the stages but has also proven to be an example of strength.

With her family by her side and the love of her fans, Shakira remains one of the most relevant artists in today's music scene. Additionally, this February 2 undoubtedly marked an unforgettable chapter in her successful career.