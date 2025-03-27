Rumor About Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Confirmed: They Have Taken the Definitive Step

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva have definitively confirmed the rumor about their new life: they are moving to Galicia. In this northern Spanish locality, Silva has family and wants to be as close to them as possible after her journey through the United States. Gere has compliantly accepted the idea, won over with the natural landscape that this part of the country offers.

The affection that the international actor feels for Galicia is nothing new. Not long ago, he made a nod to Alejandra's homeland when he received the International Goya. At that moment, he humorously assured that he was awarded for marrying a woman from Galicia, and now he will establish his new home there.

| Europa Press

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Take the Definitive Step

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva surprised everyone by becoming the new neighbors of the luxurious La Moraleja development in Madrid. A few months ago, they settled in a large mansion that they renovated to their liking.

However, after spending some time in the city, Richard and Alejandra have taken the definitive step that changes their lives: they are moving to Galicia. The couple has confirmed the speculations about their new destination by opting for northern Spain. For Silva, it is not an unknown destination, as her family is in A Coruña and has managed to captivate Gere.

| Instagram, @alejandragere

The natural beauty of the region, with its green landscapes and rugged coasts, captivated the actor who gladly accepted the move. The privacy that Galicia offers, far from the hustle and bustle of the big city, was a determining factor for the actor from Philadelphia.

Although Gere has not officially announced his retirement from the world of acting, his new life represents a significant change. He left his ranch in the United States to move to Spain, opting for a more discreet and homely life.

For him, peace and tranquility have a much higher value than the endless hustle and parties of Hollywood. Therefore, Galicia is the ideal place where both he and Alejandra want to live from now on with their children.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Pack Their Bags

Richard Gere confessed before leaving the United States that he was going to show everyone how in love he was with Alejandra Silva. Shortly after, he agreed to move to Spain after the businesswoman lived with him on his ranch.

The actor expressed his desire to please his wife by returning to the land where she was born, and so it has been. "Back home, finally, my beloved Spain," Alejandra recently posted, showing how happy she is in her new home.

Although they are delighted to live in Madrid, the couple's final destination is Galicia. Specifically, a small coastal village with land near the sea large enough to build their new house.

The decision is made, and Richard and Alejandra have already taken the step of finding someone to help them find the perfect place. For now, the search is not easy, as there is not a wide range of land that meets the couple's specifications.

However, they do not give up and trust that they will soon make their dream come true. Gere is passionate about his wife's homeland and the spiritual connection that its landscapes offer. For the actor, this is a very important factor, as he has always expressed how much he enjoys the simplicity of rural life.

In fact, the ranch where Gere and Silva lived in the United States was located in a natural setting in Connecticut. Now they want to be surrounded by nature again and swap the asphalt of Madrid for the pastures of Galicia.