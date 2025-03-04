Romeo Beckham's Big News Confirmed, David Beckham's Son: Everyone Is in Shock

Romeo Beckham has once again left everyone in shock, this time leaving his mark in the fashion world. The 22-year-old, son of David and Victoria Beckham, surprised by walking for Versace at one of the most anticipated events of the year. His participation in Milan Fashion Week was a complete success, establishing himself as an emerging figure in the industry.

With a firm step and great confidence, Romeo showed that he has what it takes to shine in high fashion. He wore a bold and modern look, combining a tailored black coat with fitted pants and avant-garde sunglasses. His presence on the runway perfectly matched the essence of Donatella Versace's Fall-Winter 2025 collection.

| Instagram, @romeobeckham

The impact of his appearance was immediate, and social media exploded with praise. Followers of the Beckham family and the Italian brand highlighted his charisma and naturalness. "Romeo Beckham is killing it on the Versace runway," wrote one user on Twitter, while another added: "He has definitely inherited his parents' star power."

Romeo Beckham Surprises His Family

This is not his first foray into the fashion world, but it is his most notable moment so far. Romeo has worked with prestigious brands like Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent, making it clear that his talent goes beyond his last name. His mother, Victoria Beckham, a reference in the industry, has influenced his taste for design and aesthetics, while his father, David, has always been a style icon.

| Instagram, @davidbeckham

Donatella Versace, known for identifying models with a special energy, personally chose Romeo for this show. "He has a magnetic presence and self-confidence that make him unique," the designer stated after the event. The collaboration with Versace marks a turning point in his career.

His success in Milan reinforces the idea that Romeo Beckham is ready to follow in the footsteps of the great names in fashion. His future on the runways looks promising, and it is likely that we will continue to see him in top-level campaigns and collaborations with renowned brands. With determination and his own style, the young Beckham is building his own legacy, far from the shadow of his famous parents.