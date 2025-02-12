Confirmed the Big News About Luis Miguel and His Ex-Wife, Aracely Arámbula: 'I Am a...'

The big news about Luis Miguel and his ex-partner, Aracely Arámbula, has been confirmed: the singer has reunited with his children. Since 2009, the one known as 'El Sol de México' hadn't seen Miguel and Daniel, the children he had with the renowned actress. "I am pro-family," Aracely commented, clarifying that she hasn't put any obstacles in the way of this reunion.

Despite the distance from Luis Miguel, his ex-partner claims that she has "no conflict" and that Miguel and Diego can visit their father. Especially now that the Mexican's tour will take him to his home country, where he can be closer to them.

Latest News Confirmed About Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula

Luis Miguel and his ex-wife, Aracely Arámbula, have played an important chapter in their family relationship after years of estrangement. The singer and the actress have had major disagreements that have affected the children they have in common.

However, a recent update has confirmed the change that has occurred between Luis Miguel and Aracely. The big news is that the singer has reunited with Miguel and Diego, the children he had with Arámbula. "I am pro-family," the actress commented after confessing that, after more than a decade, Luis Miguel finally took the big step.

It happened when Paloma Cuevas's boyfriend, taking advantage of his concert in Chihuahua, decided to invite his children. Aracely didn't put any obstacles in the way and agreed that Miguel and Diego could see their father. As the actress states, she has "no conflict" with her ex-husband, and her children have free rein to visit him whenever they want.

"I am a pro-family, pro-peace, pro-harmony person, I have no conflict, they have the door open... if they want to go, go ahead," she said. According to the actress, although the relationship with Luis Miguel has faced difficulties since their separation, she holds no grudge.

The fact that she states her children have "the door open" reflects her conciliatory attitude toward the situation. So much so that she has also admitted that she wouldn't mind if Miguel and Diego inherited their father's musical talent.

Luis Miguel and Aracely Arámbula Reach an Agreement

Another issue that Aracely has advanced is that negotiations with Luis Miguel seem to be going well. Apparently, after years of waiting, the financial agreement regarding their children's support is close to being finalized. This, undoubtedly, would have helped make the reunion between them possible.

The distance between Luis Miguel and his children has been a delicate issue for years, due to the tensions arising from his breakup with Arámbula. The last time he saw them, they were 6 and 4 years old, and now they are teenagers.

However, this recent meeting at the concert could be a sign that the singer is willing to resume contact with his children. With Luis Miguel's current tour, the rapprochement could continue, opening the door to new moments of family unity.

Regarding this possibility of seeing each other again, Aracely hasn't objected and is willing to contribute to a good family atmosphere. Despite past difficulties, both Aracely and Luis Miguel seem focused on what is most important: the well-being of their children.

In this sense, the reconciliation between them could be just the beginning of a new chapter in Luis Miguel's family life. Undoubtedly, great news for the artist's close circle, but also for his fans who celebrate this reunion.