Confirmed: The Civil Guard Takes the Final Step with Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez

Two weeks after the investigation against Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez was launched, the Civil Guard has taken the final step. It has been confirmed that this body has new information that could help clarify what really caused the injuries to the little girl.

It was on January 30 when, after spending 18 days at the Maternal and Child Hospital of Gran Canaria, this media couple found themselves embroiled in a new and significant problem.

On that day, the Superior Court of Justice of the Canary Islands announced that it had opened an investigation against Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez for alleged child abuse. All this because the injuries of their daughter don't match the version they gave to the doctors.

Now, despite their problems, the influencer and the physiotherapist are trying to return to normalcy. So much so that, while she is in the Canary Islands with her daughter, her partner has returned to Córdoba to resume his job.

However, this apparent normalcy seems not to have been enough to silence all the information coming to light regarding this legal proceeding. Proof of this is the latest news confirmed by Y ahora Sonsoles.

During its latest broadcast, this Antena 3 program featured Fran Fajardo. This journalist from Canarias 7 has revealed the latest step taken by the Civil Guard with Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez.

As he has assured, this body has already sent the recordings from the shopping center's security cameras to the Court. A key piece to know what really happened on January 9 with little Alma.

A Journalist Reveals the Final Step Taken by the Civil Guard in the Investigation Against Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez

According to what this Canarian journalist has confirmed, the Civil Guard has delivered a very important piece of evidence to the Investigative Court number 4 of San Bartolomé de Tirajana.

It is “the images from the security cameras of the shopping center in the Gran Canarian municipality of Mogán.” A place where Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez went “along with their baby at the time when the girl allegedly started to feel unwell.”

With this material, the aim is to clarify what happened in that shopping center. However, journalist Fran Fajardo has assured that, despite appearances, we are facing a “quite complex” process:

“I understand that the Civil Guard will have already compared those images. Although it may seem like a simple procedure, the process is quite complex. Now it remains to be determined whether the images confirm what the parents have declared or not.”