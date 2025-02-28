Queen Camilla's Confession That Queen Letizia Never Expected to Hear

Queen Camilla had an unexpected moment during her visit to the city of Canterbury. In the midst of her official agenda, a group of students from Salesianos School in Málaga had the opportunity to meet the monarch, who didn't hesitate to stop and greet them. During the conversation, King Charles III's wife surprised everyone by confessing her appreciation for the Andalusian city.

The encounter occurred when the Queen was visiting the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge, where she unveiled a statue of the writer Aphra Behn. While touring the museum, she coincided with the students from Málaga, who were participating in a language immersion program.

| Europa Press

An Unexpected Connection Between Queen Camilla and Spain

Upon learning that the young people were from Málaga, Camilla exclaimed enthusiastically: “I love Málaga,” making her affection for the city clear. According to Professor Carlos Pérez, who coordinated the trip, the students were among the crowd when the Queen greeted them. Surprised by her closeness, they took the opportunity to exchange a few words with her.

It's not surprising that Queen Camilla has a special affection for Málaga. The city, located on the Costa del Sol, is one of Spain's most important tourist destinations. Its sunny climate, vibrant culture, and culinary offerings make it a place hard to forget.

Camilla, accustomed to the cold and rain of the United Kingdom, would surely enjoy a stroll along its beaches or a visit to the Picasso Museum. Additionally, Málaga is a destination frequently visited by the British high society. Its top-level offerings, with marinas full of yachts, exclusive hotels, and top-tier restaurants, have made it a favorite spot.

| Europa Press

A Necessary Respite Amid Difficult Times

Camilla's affection for Málaga comes at a time when the Queen has faced tough personal blows. In recent months, she has had to deal with her husband King Charles III's illness as well as Kate Middleton's cancer. Additionally, at the end of 2024, she lost her beloved dog Beth, who had joined her for more than a decade.

Despite everything, the monarch has found solace in a new companion. A few weeks ago, she adopted Moley, a dog rescued from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, an organization of which she is a patron. This gesture demonstrates her love for animals and has been a ray of light amid the difficulties.

Camilla's spontaneous gesture in speaking about Málaga hasn't gone unnoticed. It has sparked curiosity about whether the Queen plans a visit to Spain in the future. Meanwhile, her confession has made it clear that there is a corner of southern Europe that holds a special place in her heart.