Cold Water Shock for Gerard Piqué After Shakira's Latest Decision Regarding Their Children

Since their high-profile separation, Shakira and Gerard Piqué have starred in a drama worthy of the best soap operas. Amid musical hints, strategic moves, and explosive headlines, the former couple continues to capture the public's attention.

The relationship between the two remains a subject of media attention, even after their separation. The disagreements between the Colombian singer and the former player have been constant, and now a new episode arises that once again generates controversy.

This time, the dispute revolves around Piqué's plans to temporarily move to Miami to be close to Milan and Sasha. However, an unexpected twist has completely changed the landscape.

| Europa Press

Cold Water for Gerard Piqué

On the TV3 program Col·lapse, journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázquez revealed an exclusive that has left many surprised. "Shakira has decided to take the children on tour as if they were backup singers, and the decision wouldn't have pleased Gerard Piqué too much."

It should be remembered that, according to the Mamarazzis, Gerard Piqué had offered to stay with his children while Shakira was on tour. "There is no move, and we have problems again in this stormy relationship from the beginning," they explained.

The information has caused a great stir, as initially, Piqué intended to settle in Miami for a few months. The singer, however, has opted for another alternative: taking Milan and Sasha with her during her tour.

This change of plans has not only frustrated the former Barça defender but has also once again fueled tensions between both parties. The relationship between Shakira and Piqué, far from finding stability, continues to be marked by disagreements regarding the upbringing of their children.

| Europa Press

Since the artist moved to Miami with the little ones, communication between the two has not been easy. This latest move by Shakira seems to have caused a new point of friction that could lead to more legal or media disputes.

Followers of both are alert to the upcoming events, as every decision made by the former couple tends to have public repercussions. Meanwhile, the former Barcelona player will have to rethink his plans.