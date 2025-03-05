Cold Shower for Mary of Denmark After the Latest Photo of Frederik Leaks

Federico and Mary of Denmark are in Finland, making a highly anticipated official visit by both countries. Although the official agenda started this past Tuesday, the monarchs arrived early in Finnish lands to enjoy the surroundings.

However, what was supposed to be an occasion to strengthen diplomatic ties between Denmark and Finland has ended up wrapped in an unexpected controversy. The controversy has arisen from a photograph shared by the Danish Royal House.

Cold Shower for Mary of Denmark

In the photograph, Prince Federico and Princess Mary can be seen next to a reindeer. The scene has caused divided opinions regarding this traditional practice, common in several Nordic regions, but recently questioned for being considered a form of animal mistreatment.

The image shows the monarchs smiling and enjoying direct contact with this animal pulling a sled. However, for a large part of public opinion, this image perpetuates a use of the reindeer that they consider abusive and unethical.

Social media quickly echoed the debate with mixed comments, generating a notable controversy around the Danish monarchs' trip. This way, several internet users have not hesitated to express their discomfort.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Federico and Mary of Denmark Have Not Spoken Out

The official silence from the Royal House on this matter has not helped to calm the waters. This way, it has provoked even more speculation about whether the monarchs should have shown more sensitivity to these social concerns.

The image of the Danish monarchs with the reindeer has served as a catalyst. Questioning to what extent popular customs should adjust to modern expectations and values. Despite criticism, for many, this activity represents an integral part of Finnish culture.

However, changes in public perception regarding the treatment of animals may force a reconsideration of certain practices. Additionally, the stance of the Danish Royal House on this matter, which remains silent, could generate even more debate about its responsibility.

In any case, Federico and Mary of Denmark continue their trip with complete normality. The monarchs will be at the Presidential Palace. They will also visit the City Hall, the Children's Hospital, and attend a gala dinner in the State Hall of the Palace.