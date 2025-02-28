Cold Water on Pope Francis's Situation: ‘more Days Of…’

Pope Francis continues to show signs of improvement, according to the latest report from his medical team. The Pontiff has been hospitalized for 14 days at Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to bilateral pneumonia. However, the results of the latest tests indicate a favorable evolution within normality.

The Vatican has once again updated his health status, highlighting that, despite the progress, the illness remains complex. Although it is emphasized that the Pontiff is responding well to treatment, his situation remains quite delicate and the lack of concrete information maintains uncertainty about his recovery.

Pope Francis's Health Is Having a Slow Evolution

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14. The cause was bronchitis complicated by a polymicrobial infection that led to bilateral pneumonia. Since then, his condition has shown some improvements, although it remains complex.

The Vatican reported this Friday that Pope Francis has had another "quiet" night and is now "resting." Despite this stability, the Pontiff still needs oxygen to breathe properly. This fact has led doctors to maintain a reserved prognosis about his evolution and they assure that "more days of clinical stability" are needed before issuing a definitive prognosis.

The Pope has continued with respiratory physiotherapy to improve his lung capacity. Besides resting, he has dedicated time to light work tasks, such as reviewing documents and signing decrees. However, these activities have been limited due to his delicate health condition.

Signs of Improvement, But With Caution

Yesterday, the medical team reported a "new and slight improvement" in Pope Francis's condition. This assessment was confirmed by a chest scan that revealed a normal evolution. Additionally, the previously detected kidney failure has disappeared, which represents a positive sign in his recovery.

Another encouraging aspect has been the improvement in his anemia, reflected in the increase of platelets in his blood. Likewise, he hasn't experienced new asthmatic respiratory crises in recent days. These signs have provided a breath of relief, although specialists prefer to remain cautious.

Despite the progress, Pope Francis continues to receive high-flow oxygen. This need indicates that his respiratory capacity hasn't yet fully recovered. Therefore, the Vatican has emphasized the need for "more days of clinical stability" before issuing a definitive prognosis.

Outside the hospital, the support of the faithful has been constant. Many have come to Gemelli Hospital to leave flowers, candles, and messages of encouragement. These gestures of solidarity show the global affection and concern for the Pontiff's health.

The Catholic world remains awaiting further news about his evolution, Pope Francis's situation continues to be complicated and his evolution is closely monitored. The coming days will be decisive in assessing his condition. The international community remains alert and united in prayer for his speedy recovery.