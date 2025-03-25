Cold Water Shock for Margrethe of Denmark: The Mistake She Can't Repeat

The Danish Royal House has updated the official photographs of Joachim and Marie of Denmark. The couple lives away from the royal spotlight in Washington; however, they remain very beloved by the Danish monarchy.

The new images, taken on January 1 at Amalienborg Palace, show the princess and her husband looking elegant. Princess Marie stands out for her majestic attire and a very special jewel: the floral tiara lent to her by Queen Margrethe II.

What draws attention to these photographs is not only the couple's elegance but also the floral tiara worn by Marie. This diamond piece, which the princess also wore on her wedding day, has a very special sentimental and symbolic value.

It is a tiara that the queen lent to Marie for her marriage to her son Joachim. But this gesture comes with a condition: the tiara is a loan and not a property, as was the case with the Alexandrine tiara, which Margrethe gave to son's first wife.

The reason behind this loan is related to the divorce between Joachim and Alexandra, when the tiara was given to Joachim's ex-wife after their separation. This event was not well received by Margrethe, who did not want the same situation to be repeated.

Thus, after the separation, Alexandra kept one of the crown's most valuable jewels. This caused clear irritation in Margrethe II, who decided that the floral tiara of Princess Dagmar, which Marie had worn at her wedding, would not follow the same fate.

A Loan with Much Symbolism

Thus, Queen Margrethe of Denmark made it clear that the floral tiara is only a loan for Marie. A fact that ensures the piece of jewelry will never leave the royal family core. This way, Margrethe avoids future conflicts within the Danish royal family.

The loan of this tiara, a symbol of union and continuity in the royal family, has become a display of prudence by the queen. Avoiding a possible mistake that could have tarnished the crown's image in the future.

For now, Marie will continue to wear this jewel at official events. The piece not only beautifies the princess but also bears witness to the decisions made by Queen Margrethe to protect the monarchy's legacy.