This Is What Happened to Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Children in Japan

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth decided to leave behind their home in Byron Bay, Australia, to embark on a family trip to Japan. Along with their three children, India Rose and the twins Tristan and Sasha, they experienced something different from what they are used to. This time, they enjoyed the snow and the bustling Japanese cities, a radical change from their usual routine. The family shared their trip on social media, showing how much fun they had during their stay in Tokyo.

During their time in the Japanese capital, the family explored several iconic places in the city. They visited temples, parks, and markets that showcased Japanese culture at its finest. Through their posts, they shared photos of curious moments, like a visit to a store with extravagant sunglasses. The fun was continuous, and the family enjoyed Tokyo's vibrant atmosphere, with its lively streets and unique entertainment and cultural offerings.

| Europa Press

The trip coincided with the birthday of the twins Tristan and Sasha, who celebrated their special day in the snow. Elsa Pataky shared several photos of the party, where the children enjoyed balloons, cakes, and gifts, as well as dressing up for the occasion. The images showed the twins bigger than ever, something that did not go unnoticed by their followers on social media. It was a celebration full of love and fun, in a snowy setting that gave a unique touch to the occasion.

Elsa Pataky and Her Family Enjoy Japan

The snow also became a focal point during the trip. Despite being far from their home and their accustomed outdoor life in Australia, the family didn't want to miss the opportunity to enjoy winter sports. They engaged in activities like building snowmen and relaxed in outdoor hot baths, enjoying the winter season to the fullest.

| Europa Press

Besides enjoying the snow, Elsa and Chris's children showed their love for sports. India Rose is fond of horseback riding, while the twins, Tristan and Sasha, are big fans of surfing and martial arts. During their time in Japan, all three surprised their parents with their snowboarding skills. Chris Hemsworth recorded several videos of his children gliding through the snow, highlighting their ease in flying and landing. The family's followers were quick to applaud their sports skills, praise that Elsa also received for encouraging her children.

This family trip to Japan has been a reminder of how important family is to Elsa and Chris. Although they enjoyed a unique experience on another continent, their connection and love for sports and outdoor activities didn't change. Undoubtedly, a trip full of special memories, fun, and unique moments that will remain forever in their memory.