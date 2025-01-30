Charo Vega breaks her silence after Tony Caravaca's death and confirms the suspicions

Charo Vega has broken her silence after the death of Tony Caravaca and has confirmed the suspicions. With deep sorrow, she has announced the passing of her ex-husband at 76 years old. She has shared the news through her social media, in an emotional message, she has bid farewell to the father of her two children.

"Today the man who was my husband for 22 years has passed away. Tony Caravaca, the father of my children, has died surrounded by his family and with much love and peace," Vega wrote on Instagram.

Tony Caravaca was a renowned artistic representative, he worked with important figures in music in Spain. In recent years, he battled Alzheimer's, the disease progressively deteriorated his health. Finally, a complication from a flu worsened his condition, he passed away this Wednesday at the Fundación Jiménez Díaz in Madrid.

Vega was present in his final moments. She has expressed comfort in having joined him until the end. "I feel good about having been by your side in your last breath," she confessed in her message.

Despite staying in the background, Caravaca was a key figure in the Spanish music industry. His work as a manager made him an essential figure in the 80s and 90s.

He managed the careers of artists like Isabel Pantoja, Raphael, Lola Flores, and Rocío Jurado. His legacy lives on in the artists he helped and the family he leaves behind.

For Vega, Caravaca was much more than her representative or the father of her children. "Tony was very important. He taught me everything good and bad about life," she assured.

Although their marriage didn't last over time, they always maintained a close relationship. Without resentment. Proof of this was the way the former Survivor contestant was by his side in his final days.

The mortal remains of Tony Caravaca will remain at the San Isidro cemetery funeral home until this Thursday. They will be buried in the San Justo cemetery. His eldest daughter, Maite, along with Antonio and Curro Caravaca, have been with him at all times.

An unwavering support that Vega wanted to highlight: "You can be proud of Maite, Antonio, and Curro. I have witnessed how much they loved you and their sadness in saying farewell to you."

With his passing, a key figure in the history of entertainment in Spain fades away. However, his influence in the music industry and the affection of his loved ones remain intact. With this message, Charo has confirmed all suspicions: Despite their divorce, she still holds much affection for Tony in her heart.