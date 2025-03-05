Carlos Sainz Acknowledges About His Son, Carlos Sainz Jr: 'it's Normal for Him to Worry'

During his latest interview with his son, Carlos Sainz had no qualms about acknowledging a fact related to Carlos Sainz Jr.'s personal life. "It's normal for him to be a bit more concerned about his image," stated this legendary Spanish rally driver.

Father and son have set aside their passion for racing circuits to fully immerse themselves in the world of fashion. As it has emerged, both have become the models for Hackett London's new spring-summer campaign.

For this reason, and as a result of their new professional project, both Carlos Sainz and his son, Carlos Sainz Jr., have given a new interview to the magazine ¡Hola!. In this conversation, they talked, among other things, about how they are experiencing this new venture.

However, what has attracted the most attention was one of the confessions made by the rally driver about his son. At one point in the interview, the magazine's editor asked aloud "who is the more vain of the two."

A question that Carlos Sainz quickly addressed: "I think Carlos, although he might say it's me, but I think he's a little more." "With the exposure he has, I think it's normal for him to be a bit more concerned about his image," he added.

Although he stated that Carlos Sainz Jr. is the more vain, the rally driver believes that "neither of us falls into that situation of excessive concern." That is, "of always thinking about what we wear or not."

"I think we seek a lot of comfort and to feel good, with clothes that identify you, that you can wear at any time," Carlos Sainz further clarified.

Meanwhile, the Formula 1 driver assured with a laugh that he doesn't agree with his father's response: "Maybe age makes you more vain."

"I do see him worrying more and more about which jacket, which jersey, or which pants to wear. He asks my mother a lot... I think neither of us is vain, but rather quite simple in that sense."

Nevertheless, despite his opinion, Carlos Sainz Jr. made it clear that neither of them likes "to wear clothes that draw too much attention." "We don't spend an hour in front of the mirror or in the closet, choosing clothes... We get straight to the point," the young man clarified.