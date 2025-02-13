King Charles III Makes a Harsh Decision Against Meghan Markle: His Son Harry Already Knows

The future of the British monarchy is at stake as King Charles III's health remains a cause for concern. Given the seriousness of his illness, the monarch has decided to set down his last wishes in a document that will chart the course for the royal family after his passing.

The Monarch Leaves Clear Instructions and a Controversial Prohibition

Beyond financial and political matters, the king's will includes a call for reconciliation between his children. In a private conversation, he urged them to put aside their differences and work together for the unity of the Crown. For Charles III, the survival of the institution will depend on their ability to act as brothers and not as rivals.

| Europa Press

However, what has drawn the most attention in his will is a restriction that directly affects Meghan Markle. The monarch's decision to exclude his daughter-in-law from his final farewell has sparked a new controversy within the Windsor family.

Meghan Markle, Barred from Charles III's Funeral

The document states that all members of the British royal family will be invited to his funeral, except the Duchess of Sussex. Although Harry and his children will be able to attend, Meghan has been excluded from any official ceremony in honor of the king.

This decision doesn't surprise those who have followed the tense relationship between the monarch and his daughter-in-law. Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the monarchy in 2020, she has released statements that have discomforted the royal family.

Sources close to Buckingham Palace claim that Charles III has taken this measure to prevent his funeral from becoming a media spotlight. According to Charles III, Meghan Markle's presence could divert attention from what is truly important: his legacy and the continuity of the Crown.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Unwavering Support for Camilla Parker Bowles

In addition to this controversial prohibition, Charles III's will has also confirmed the key role Camilla Parker Bowles will play after his death. The monarch has stipulated that the queen consort retain her status and privileges, ensuring she is officially recognized as "Queen Dowager." This will allow her to maintain her residence in the royal quarters and continue receiving a sovereign grant.

This decision clearly shows Charles III's desire to ensure that Camilla maintains her position within the royal family, even after his death. While the will seeks to ensure the stability of the monarchy, it also draws a clear line between those he considers allies of his legacy and those he prefers to keep at a distance. This decision by the current king of England has caused significant controversy due to the veto of his youngest son's wife.