Carlos Herrera Doesn't Hide and Gives the Latest on Julio Iglesias: 'He's Very...'

The health status of Julio Iglesias has raised alarms in recent days. All because of statements made by his friend Carlos Herrera. Hence, he has now decided not to hide and to provide the latest update on the singer.

In the program D Corazón, hosted by Anne Igartiburu, he spoke openly and clearly. He did so to firmly state that the artist "is very well," although he acknowledged that he has certain mobility issues.

| TVE

Carlos Herrera Clarifies Everything and Provides the Latest Update on Julio Iglesias

Throughout this week, everyone was concerned about Julio Iglesias after some statements by Carlos Herrera on his radio show. He revealed that the artist was affected by an osteoblastoma, which has resulted in many physical deficiencies.

Such is the commotion caused by this reason, today the broadcaster wanted not to hide and to provide the latest update on the condition of his great friend. He did so by giving exclusive statements to D Corazón, on TVE.

Thus, Carlos stated: "Julio Iglesias is very well in terms of health. I was talking about a previous osteoblastoma, which is a benign but very tricky and aggressive cancer because it usually occurs in the spine."

| TVE

"Then, he had it shortly after the famous accident to which all the problems he has in the musculoskeletal system are attributed. Yes, the ease or not he has to move now at 80 years old."

Carlos Herrera Provides More Details on Julio Iglesias's Health Status

In case there were still doubts regarding the health of the father of Enrique Iglesias, Carlos Herrera reiterated: "Now he doesn't have any osteoblastoma. Now what he has is 80 years and difficulties moving, so much so that he says from the waist down he has 500 years."

To which he added: "He can move and can walk, and his health isn't bad. Moreover, he continues with good humor and with a strong desire to come to Spain for a visit."

| Europa Press

With these statements, the broadcaster has tried to reassure Julio's followers, who have shown concern for his health status. It is important to remember that, although mobility difficulties are common in older people, he continues with projects in mind, showing his unbreakable spirit and passion for life.