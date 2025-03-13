Breaking News on Pope Francis's Health: It Is Known What He Will Do After Leaving the Hospital

On February 14, Pope Francis had to be urgently admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital due to bronchitis. However, the Pontiff's health became more complicated, and he was eventually diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. But recently, after more than three weeks of intensive treatment, recent medical reports highlight a clear improvement in his health condition.

A chest X-ray, conducted on March 11, confirmed significant progress, and doctors no longer consider him in "imminent danger". Although his situation is stable, he continues to receive oxygen therapy and non-invasive mechanical ventilation, and he remains under observation due to his history of lung problems. Meanwhile, faithful and observers wonder when he will be able to return to the Vatican and what additional treatments he might need in his recovery.

What Treatment Could Pope Francis Receive After His Hospital Stay?

Although Pope Francis's health has improved considerably, his rehabilitation process will not end with his discharge from the hospital. In fact, after his stay at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, specialists have recommended that the Pontiff begin motor and respiratory physiotherapy, key elements in his recovery.

From the Vatican, it has been reported that physiotherapy is part of Pope Francis's recovery plan at the hospital center. This practice is common in patients who have gone through serious illnesses and aims to improve both mobility and respiratory capacity. It is known that the Pontiff is receiving motor physiotherapy to strengthen his muscles and prevent loss of mobility, something essential as he advances in age.

Respiratory physiotherapy, one of the cornerstones of his treatment, plays an essential role in improving the Pontiff's lung function. This type of physiotherapy helps clear the airways, optimizing the breathing cycle and promoting better oxygenation of the body.

According to the College of Physiotherapists of Navarra, this type of treatment is essential for older people, especially those who have suffered from severe respiratory illnesses. As reported by El Confidencial, it seems that this therapy could be part of Pope Francis's routine after his hospital stay.

In addition to its physical benefits, respiratory physiotherapy has a positive impact on patients' mental health. According to some experts from Neurocentro cited by the aforementioned media, maintaining a routine of therapeutic exercises reduces stress and anxiety levels.

In the case of Pope Francis, this would not only have a positive effect on his physical recovery but also contribute to his emotional well-being. Since this therapy would help reduce the tensions that usually join any complex medical treatment.

However, currently, Pope Francis remains hospitalized in Rome, where he continues his treatment and recovery after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Although his health has shown some improvement, doctors have decided to keep him under observation to ensure his recovery and prevent possible complications.