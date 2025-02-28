Breaking News on King Felipe and Princess Leonor: the Decision Is Irreversible

King Felipe and Princess Leonor once again become the center of attention after a last-minute update related to them is confirmed. According to reports, despite their schedules almost overlapping in Uruguay, father and daughter will not be able to see each other.

There is no doubt that, in recent weeks, the heir to the Spanish throne has managed to completely capture the attention of all media outlets.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

So much so that, while in our country people can't stop talking about her, the daughter of Felipe VI continues her training aboard the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano. The ship continues its journey and is now heading toward Uruguay.

After making a stop in Brazil, her first stop in America, Princess Leonor and the rest of her companions will make a stop in this country located in the southern part of the continent.

Curiously, her father, King Felipe VI, will also travel to Uruguay in early March. However, unfortunately, their respective schedules will prevent them from seeing each other.

King Felipe and Princess Leonor Won't Be Able to See Each Other

If maritime conditions allow, Princess Leonor and the rest of the training ship's crew are expected to arrive in Uruguay next Wednesday, March 5.

| Europa Press

Once there, the ship will remain in Montevideo until March 9 before resuming its journey to Chile. In this country, they will make two stops: the first in Punta Arenas from March 20 to 23 and the second in Valparaíso from April 4 to 8.

Meanwhile, King Felipe VI has an official trip scheduled to Montevideo, which will begin on February 28 and extend until March 2. The reason is to attend the presidential handover ceremony.

| @casareal.es, Instagram

This Thursday, February 27, Leonor's father took a plane to the South American country to be present at the inauguration of the president-elect, Yamandú Orsi.

As the Spanish head of state, it is customary for King Felipe to attend these events in Hispanic American nations, a tradition he has maintained since 1996 when he was still a prince.

However, his commitments in Spain make it unfeasible for him to extend his stay in Uruguay to meet with Princess Leonor. Thus, the monarch will remain in the South American country until Saturday, March 1, when he will take a flight back to Spain.

The next day, Sunday, March 2, he is scheduled to attend the inaugural dinner of the Mobile World Congress at 7:30 PM at the Museum of Art of Catalonia in Barcelona. His schedule will continue on Monday with the opening of the congress at the Gran Vía Venue of the Hospitalet de Llobregat Fair.