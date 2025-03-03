Breaking News About Antonio David Flores and His Daughter, Rocío Flores: Something Shocking Has Happened

Antonio David Flores suddenly disappeared from Mediaset after the airing of the first episode of the docuseries Rocío Carrasco Tell the Truth to Stay Alive. The mentioned audiovisual group decided to ban the former Telecinco collaborator. However, now, several years later, the network has taken a step that confirms a shift in its strategy.

Last week Olga Moreno returned to television after accepting the invitation from ¡De Viernes! The Andalusian, who in 2024 signed up as a contestant on Survivors All Stars, decided to break her silence to answer questions from Bea Archidona and Santi Acosta.

Antonio David Flores's ex spoke about her current life as well as the relationship she maintains with her former partner and his two children. A conversation in which Antonio David and Rocío Flores returned indirectly but explicitly to the network that was their home for years.

The Former Civil Guard and His Daughter Rocío Were Banned Years Ago by Telecinco

Eight months after stepping onto a Mediaset set Olga Moreno has once again appeared in front of the cameras. A television appearance that also comes just after Antonio David Flores has won another lawsuit against Rocío Carrasco. Rocío Jurado's daughter filed a lawsuit against the father of her children for allegedly simulating financial insolvency to avoid paying child support.

After years banned in Mediaset the name of Antonio David Flores and his children David and Rocío Flores has been heard again on Telecinco. The ex-wife of the Malagueño has explained what has happened in her life during all this time. Additionally, she has also had the opportunity to talk about her current partner Agustín Etienne as well as her future plans.

Antonio David and Rocío Flores Return to Telecinco After Being Banned by Mediaset

Olga Moreno and Antonio David Flores maintained a relationship that lasted more than two decades from which their only child together was born. The couple ended their marriage in 2021 after failing to overcome the crisis they had been experiencing for a year.

Olga Moreno's presence in the mentioned Mediaset space confirms the audiovisual group's decision to lift the ban that Telecinco had maintained in its programs. There was a list of popular faces that should not be mentioned when discussing social chronicle topics. Among them, Antonio David Flores, his daughter Rocío, but also Olga Moreno or the entire Mohedano clan.

Antonio David's daughter, meanwhile, last appeared on Telecinco in September 2022. The then collaborator of The Ana Rosa Program did not reach a financial agreement with the producer of the mentioned space which led to her definitive departure from the network. Now, and surprisingly, her name has been heard again in Mediaset indirectly.