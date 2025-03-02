Beatriz Trapote and Víctor Janeiro Take the Definitive Step: 'we've Left…'

Beatriz Trapote and Víctor Janeiro have taken a very important step: they have donated a very important item. The couple has joined to participate in Canal Sur's program Busca Tesoros, a format where emotion and generosity go hand in hand. They are so interested in helping that Beatriz Trapote has confessed that: "We left home at 9 in the morning".

Víctor Janeiro wanted to auction a very special item, a true treasure that has great sentimental value for him. But the bullfighter has not hesitated to part with it for a noble purpose. All the money raised in the auction will go to a good cause, a gesture that shows his big heart.

| Instagram, beatrapote

Beatriz and Víctor started the day with a lot of energy. They left home at nine in the morning. Beatriz Trapote has said that they barely had time to eat.

Beatriz Trapote and Víctor Janeiro Take the Definitive Step

"We won't make it, I can't show you Víctor because he's carrying that treasure for him that he's going to auction now," she confessed hurriedly. The day has been intense but with great motivation behind it.

The journalist wanted to share her enthusiasm and encouraged everyone not to miss the program. "You have to be on the lookout for the day it airs because the cause is very beautiful and all the families that will be here to receive the money," she explained excitedly. For her, this experience is unique and very rewarding.

| Instagram, beatrapote

The auction will be a key moment of the program. A moment full of emotion that will be broadcast live: "The auction is live, it can't be repeated," Beatriz warned. This adds an extra layer of tension and expectation because anything can happen.

Beatriz Trapote Gives All the Details of Her New Project with Víctor Janeiro

The program Busca Tesoros will air on Canal Sur starting March 5. An event that the couple's followers and lovers of solidarity can't miss. Víctor Janeiro's generosity and Beatriz Trapote's enthusiasm promise to make this broadcast unforgettable.

| Telecinco

Beatriz has not hidden her happiness. She knows that all the money from the auction will help many families. "I am very happy because all the money from that auction will go to a good cause," she confessed proudly.

An exciting day, a cause worth it and an auction that can change many lives. Beatriz Trapote and Víctor Janeiro have taken the definitive step. Now we just have to wait until March 5 to see the result of their generous gesture.