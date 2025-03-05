Todo Está Confirmado: Revelan El Pasado De Ashlyn Castro, La Novia De Jude Bellingham

Ashlyn Castro has been the victim of a hoax that spread like wildfire on social media. For days, there was speculation about a supposed controversial past of Jude Bellingham's girlfriend. However, it all turned out to be a big lie.

The controversy began when a user on X posted a fake profile of Ashlyn on a top-level escort page. The image quickly went viral, and many began to take it as real. But evidence has shown that it was nothing more than an attempt to discredit her.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @ashlyncastro, Photo By: Kaboompics.com

Photographer Brian Parker, who has worked with Ashlyn on numerous occasions, was the first to debunk it. He explained that the images used in the fake profile were from professional photo shoots. He also clarified that the model has never been associated with this type of page.

"This website has been taking photos from my Instagram page," Parker denounced on his personal account. "Ashlyn has never been linked to any of this, it's completely false," he added emphatically. He also made it clear that all the images were publicly available and anyone could use them.

The photographer's words have served to dispel doubts about the footballer's girlfriend. Many people have retracted and acknowledged that they rushed to judge her. However, the damage to her reputation was already done.

Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro Remain United

Despite the controversy, the relationship between Jude Bellingham and Ashlyn Castro is still at its best. They have been together for several months, and their relationship came to light at the beginning of 2025. Although they have preferred to be discreet, they have already been seen in public on several occasions.

Ashlyn has already met Bellingham's family and seems to have integrated very well. For the footballer, the support of his mother Denise is essential, and her opinion carries a lot of weight in his life. Everything indicates that the model has received the approval of his closest circle.

At 27 years old, Ashlyn Castro is not unknown in the world of celebrities. Her name has been linked to figures like Michael B. Jordan and NBA players LaMelo Ball and Terance Mann. However, these relationships have been the subject of speculation and have never been confirmed.

| Instagram, @ashlyncastro

In recent months, rumors have circulated about a supposed relationship between Castro and Terance Mann before starting with Bellingham. But the basketball player himself has denied this information. "My ex-girlfriend is great, but that's not true," he recently stated.

With this clarification, another of the rumors that have tried to tarnish the model's image is dismantled. It seems evident that there are those who seek to harm her relationship with the British footballer. But so far, the couple has shown that none of this affects them.

Ashlyn Castro, Unfazed by Criticism

Since they met, Ashlyn and Jude have maintained a low profile. Although their romance has been the subject of media attention, they prefer to keep it discreet. They have been seen at restaurants and events, but without making too many public appearances.

In Santiago Bernabéu box, Ashlyn has already been spotted supporting her boyfriend at matches. Her presence at Real Madrid's stadium is further proof of how solid their relationship is. For many, this shows that their love is real and not just a fling.

The scandal about her supposed past has caused outrage among her followers. Many have criticized how easily fake news spreads on social media. They have also called for more responsibility before sharing unverified information.

Fortunately, the evidence has completely dismantled the hoax that tried to discredit Ashlyn. Everything that has been said about her has turned out to be false. Her relationship with Jude Bellingham remains stronger than ever.