Anna Lewandowska, Lewandowski's Wife, Reveals What She Really Thinks About Catalonia

Robert Lewandowski and his family's life changed radically when they left Munich to settle in Barcelona after his signing with Barça. Since then, both the forward and his wife, Anna Lewandowska, have adapted to the Mediterranean rhythm.

But beyond the field and the sports spotlight, the Polish businesswoman has found a space for personal and professional freedom in Catalonia. She shared this in a recent interview with Vanitatis, where she spoke openly about how she feels living in Barcelona.

Anna Lewandowska Has Spoken About Her New Life in Barcelona

Anna, who has developed her career as a nutritionist, personal trainer, and entrepreneur, has compared her life in Germany with the one she now enjoys in Catalonia. "In Munich, our routine was very structured: Robert went to train, the girls to daycare, and I worked."

"I didn't have many friends, as most were foreigners," she explained. In contrast, in Barcelona, she claims to feel freer, partly due to the distance from Polish media. This fact allows her to work on her projects without media pressure.

This freedom has also helped her boost her more creative side. Just a few months ago, she inaugurated Edan Studio, her own gym located in the city, focused on pilates, Trib3-style functional training, dance, and holistic care.

"I'm delighted, it's a project I've been involved in even in the interior design," she says. It doesn't stop there. Anna is clear that she wants to stay living in Barcelona and expand her concept of well-being: "My goal is to stay and open more centers in Madrid and Barcelona."

The businesswoman also enjoys the Barcelona lifestyle. She lives near the sea and combines her professional side with walks around the city: "I've met wonderful people and have a great work team. I love living here," she says.

"The city in general, I love walking, the beach, and the relaxed atmosphere. Here, no one judges you for how you're dressed; I wear leggings all day." She has even resumed an old passion: dancing.

With this interview, Anna Lewandowska makes it clear that Catalonia is not just Robert's soccer destination but a true home for the whole family. A city that has offered them freedom, well-being, and new opportunities, both personally and professionally.