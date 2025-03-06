Andy, from Andy & Lucas, Makes an Unexpected Decision: 'It Will be a Very Special...'

Andy, a member of the famous duo Andy y Lucas, has returned to social media to share with their fans the latest and important decision he has made with his partner. After the sudden death of Lucas's brother, both have announced their return to the stage: "It'll be a very special night."

Last Tuesday, March 4, Pedro González lost his life at 55 after suffering a sudden and massive heart attack. A passing that, as expected, has left all his loved ones completely devastated.

| Europa Press

Proof of this is the emotion with which Andy arrived at the funeral home where Lucas's brother's remains were. "I can't, really, I can't, forgive me," he assured the media while they offered their condolences for this loss.

Amid this deep sorrow, both singers have returned to social media to announce the latest decision they have made: information that no one expected.

As Andy and Lucas have assured, despite this tragic setback, they don't intend to neglect their professional commitments. In fact, as they have already announced, their concert in Pamplona on Friday, is still on: "It'll be a very special night."

Andy and His Partner Lucas Have Made an Important and Unexpected Decision: "It'll be a Very Special Night"

With the unconditional support that Andy has always provided, Lucas has returned to social media with a new and unexpected statement. Hours after Pedro's passing, both have announced that their concert tonight in Pamplona is carrying on.

| Instagram, @andylucasoficial

"This Friday, I'll take the stage in Pamplona with a soul full of emotion, letting the music speak for me," the deceased's brother assured with emotion.

Meanwhile, Andy's friend and partner has assured that, "despite the pain" he feels at this moment, neither of them is willing to neglect their commitments:

| Europa Press

"Professionalism and passion will be more present than ever to offer a concert worthy of what he would've wanted. It'll be a very special night, and I want to share it with you."

In addition to the statement, Lucas wanted to share with all his fans a previously unknown fact about his brother Pedro. "He was the one who gave me my first guitar. Almost all the songs that are still known today came from it," he assured in the post's description.

As expected, Andy and Lucas's latest post hasn't gone unnoticed among their fans: a moment they have taken to offer their deepest condolences.

"The deepest condolences to you and all family and friends. May the love and comfort sent from the heart and soul reach you," one of their fan clubs wrote. Others, however, have taken the opportunity to confirm their attendance at the concert: "We'll be there to support you."