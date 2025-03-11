Ana María Aldón Clarifies Whether She Is Pregnant by Eladio, Her Future Husband

Ana María Aldón returned to Telecinco next weekend after several months away from television. Ortega Cano's ex was welcomed with open arms by Emma García and the rest of the program's collaborators. The designer, who confirmed that her plans include marrying her boyfriend Eladio, also confirmed that she is not pregnant.

"The wedding is still on," she explained, then revealed that she has left the house where she lived with her son in El Casar, Guadalajara. "We've moved, we have a house together," she explained, referring to her partner. The Andalusian thus confirmed that she and her boyfriend have chosen to live in a "much larger" house that they both pay for.

Ortega Cano's ex, who had been away from Mediaset since last June, sat next weekend on the same Telecinco set to comment on Supervivientes. "I needed that relaxation and it's good to step out of the comfort zone, but in the end, the longing... I've missed you all a lot," Aldón admitted to Emma García, justifying her absence.

Ana María Aldón Confirms She Is Moving Forward with Her Wedding Plans with Eladio

The former finalist of Supervivientes in 2020 began her journey as a collaborator on shows like Viva la vida or Ya es verano. Then, in 2024, she repeated the experience in a reality show by becoming one of the stars of GH Dúo 2. Although she returned to Fiesta after leaving the Guadalix house, last June she decided to step away from the media spotlight for a while.

Ana María Aldón also had some words for her son, José María, who turned 12 a few days ago. Very alert to the child's education, the woman from Cádiz revealed the fear she feels after learning that her son wants to be a bullfighter like his father. "Seeing my son bullfighting is a bit tough," she admitted.

The Collaborator Has Returned to Fiesta to Comment on Supervivientes

The panelist recalled that it was difficult for her not to be with her son on his eleventh birthday. Aldón was participating in GH DÚO on such a significant date. "It weighed heavily on me not to be there, but I knew it was the best for us," she acknowledged.

Regarding her wedding plans with Eladio, Aldón hinted that, although there is no date, she is still moving forward with that project. "We're still on the wedding, but everything is going slowly," she clarified with humor.

It will be in her upcoming appearances as a commentator on everything that happens in Supervivientes when the Andalusian will give more clues about her current situation. Meanwhile, Ana María Aldón has returned to television happy both personally and professionally, as she herself has confirmed.