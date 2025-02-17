Ana de Armas's Comment About Tom Cruise That Explains Everything: 'He Is So...'

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have taken the international press and all of Hollywood by storm with their alleged romance. They have been seen sharing a dinner at a well-known restaurant in London, which quickly sparked rumors. This unexpected friendship between them makes more sense if we look back to the past and the exact moment when De Armas spoke about the actor.

It was in 2023 when Ana showered Tom with praise when she confirmed that she had been inspired by him for the filming of Ghosted. "He is so amazing," was the comment the Cuban actress made about Cruise, which now explains their close relationship.

| Europa Press

Ana de Armas Confirms Her Admiration for Tom Cruise

Actors Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise have been the center of media attention after being photographed together in London. The pair was seen during the Valentine's Day celebration enjoying an evening in the Soho district. This outing has sparked rumors about a possible romance between them, as their close demeanor caught the attention of those present.

The context of this unexpected relationship is better understood if we recall the comment Ana de Armas made about Tom Cruise in the past. Specifically in 2023, when she confessed to being inspired by Nicole Kidman's ex-husband for her role in Ghosted. "He is so amazing," she expressed, not hiding the admiration she felt at that moment for Cruise.

For the Cuban actress, Tom is a true inspiration for his bravery in performing risky actions. It should be noted that in most of his films, Cruise lacks a stunt double, taking on the risk of action scenes himself. This characteristic is what Ana admires about him and what helped her for her role as Sadie Rhodes.

"The scenes are demanding and painful and your body hurts everywhere, but it's also very rewarding because I'm getting better," she confessed. Armas explained that although she wasn't at "Tom Cruise level," she did feel identified with his work. "I can 100% appreciate what he does now and totally understand why he does it," she concluded.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise, Romance on the Horizon?

Years after Ana de Armas's words, the actress has been seen dining with Tom, confirming their relationship. However, so far it hasn't been officially confirmed that both actors are in a romance.

Ana de Armas, 36 years old, has been gaining notoriety in Hollywood with her impressive talent and charisma. With standout roles in films like Blade Runner 2049 or Blonde, the Cuban actress has proven to be one of the emerging stars of the industry.

Along with this fame, she has also stood out for her romances with some of the most well-known faces in Hollywood. The relationship that garnered the most international headlines was the one with Ben Affleck, which lasted only a year. Meanwhile, Cruise has had marriages with actresses like Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes, and also had a romantic relationship with Penélope Cruz.

For now, neither De Armas nor Tom have confirmed whether they have started a romantic relationship. Until there is an official confirmation, theories about their relationship will remain just that: rumors.

What can't be denied is the admiration Ana publicly demonstrated by referencing Cruise's work. The Top Gun star is famous for his dedication to stunts and his willingness to physically risk himself in his films. This has earned him the respect of his peers who, like De Armas, do not hide their admiration for him.