It's Official: Antonio David Flores Confirms Carlota Corredera's Open Secret

Antonio David Flores has reacted to the news of Carlota Corredera's hiring by Tentáculos, the Ten space that will replace Ni que fuéramos. The man from Málaga has revealed some secrets that were previously unknown about the former face of Sálvame. Flores, who referred to the Galician as the "armed wing of La Fábrica de la tele," shared details about the new program.

Rocío Carrasco's ex, who has declared himself an enemy of Carlota Corredera on several occasions, hinted that she "softly complained about her dismissal from Mediaset." According to the YouTuber, she threatened that "one day she would tell the truth about her dismissal."

However, the former civil guard continued, the woman from Vigo stopped there. A threat that "she kept in the chamber in case someone asked her to return to Telecinco," Antonio David clarified. "Dreaming is free," continued the former Telecinco collaborator, recalling the harm that, according to him, Corredera caused to many families in her day.

Antonio David Flores Sentences Carlota Corredera Before the Premiere of Her New Space

Beyond her professional past, Rocío Flores's father focused on Carlota Corredera's new television project. Antonio David stated that the name of the space, Tentáculos, suits her "like a glove."

Antonio David, showing his irony, compared Carlota Corredera to Ursula, the octopus-shaped character that appeared in the children's animated film The Little Mermaid. A villain who, moreover, doesn't come out very well in the mentioned fiction.

Tentáculos, which will premiere this Wednesday at six-thirty in the afternoon, will have a duration of three hours and will feature several segments. A daily space, which, as Flores advanced on his channel, will address the current world of celebrity news and will also feature expert collaborators and prestigious panelists.

"I wish her a lot of luck," the man from Málaga said to the camera, not without some irony. He recalled that the journalist's return to the small screen comes several years after her departure from what was her network for more than a decade.

Antonio David Has Recalled How Carlota Corredera's Time at Telecinco Ended

Carlota Corredera is active again. Her last period was tumultuous, especially coinciding with the broadcast of Rocío Carrasco's documentary.

After being removed from Mediaset, Corredera, as she herself acknowledged in a recent interview, had a "hard" time. In fact, she admitted that she managed to hold on thanks to attending "therapy."

Carlota Corredera also explained that she stopped watching Telecinco because "it hurt me" and feared that the phone would not "ring" again. It is now that she has received that new opportunity she eagerly awaited, which will allow her to be in front of the camera again. A new job that Antonio David Flores wanted to comment on even before its premiere.