It's Official: Amancio Ortega and Juan Roig Receive News They Will Never Forget

Amancio Ortega and Juan Roig Are in Luck: They Have Entered the Club of the 50 Best Family Businesses in the World. A Piece of News They Will Never Forget, as It Is the First Time Two Spanish Entrepreneurs Have Managed to Appear on This Famous List.

From Now On, the Owner of Inditex and the Valencian Entrepreneur Are Listed Alongside Companies with a Long Business Trajectory. Centenary Companies Like Bosch or the Pharmaceutical Roche Are Positioned at the Same Level as the Businesses of Amancio and Roig.

Amancio Ortega and Juan Roig Receive Good News

A Last-Minute Update Has Just Been Confirmed That Amancio Ortega and Juan Roig Will Celebrate in Style. The Two Most Influential Entrepreneurs in Our Country Have Managed to Place Their Businesses at the Highest Point of the Business World.

The Piece of News That Amancio and Roig Will Never Forget Is That They Have Managed to Enter for the First Time in the Global Family Business Index. This Index, Prepared by EY and the University of St Gallen, Highlights the 50 Most Important Family Companies in the World. Now Inditex and the Valencian Supermarket Are Listed Alongside Giants Like Bosch or Roche.

The Inclusion of These Spanish Companies Is a Historic Milestone That Highlights Their Impact on the Global Economy. Both Amancio and Roig Have Transformed Their Businesses into Global Leaders, Basing Their Success on Efficient and Profitable Management Models. Inditex, with Its Flagship Brand Zara, Has Revolutionized the Fashion Industry, While Mercadona Has Redefined the Supermarket Market in Spain.

Additionally, Part of This Success Is Also Due to the Leadership Model They Have Implemented in Their Companies. Amancio Has Maintained Family Control of Inditex, While Juan Roig Has Managed to Consolidate Mercadona as One of the Most Beloved Brands in the Country.

"They Showcase the Work, Talent, and Future Model of Spain's Family Businesses on the Global Stage," States the Global Index. Both Have Managed to Propel Their Companies with a Clear Vision That Prioritizes Innovation and Sustainability. Something That Has Allowed Them to Stay at the Forefront of the Global Market.

Amancio Ortega and Juan Roig Achieve Their Greatest Success

The Companies of Ortega and Roig Are Not Only Successful from an Economic Standpoint, They Have Also Had a Positive Impact on Their Local Communities. Inditex Has Created Thousands of Jobs in Various Countries, While Mercadona Shows a Commitment to Improvement and Support for Local Producers.

Furthermore, International Expansion Has Been Another Key Factor in the Success of Both Companies. Amancio Has a Network of Stores in More Than 90 Countries, and Roig Has Begun to Open in Portugal, Announcing His Intention to Expand. This Global Expansion Has Allowed Them to Consolidate Their Position as Leaders in Their Respective Sectors and Increase Their Profitability.

But, Without a Doubt, What Has Benefited Them in Entering the Global Family Business Index Has Been Their Internal Philosophy. The Family Legacy Remains One of the Main Pillars of These Companies. The Succession in Inditex Has Remained Within the Ortega Family, with Marta Ortega, Amancio's Daughter, Taking the Reins of the Company.

Similarly, Juan Roig Has Ensured That His Family Continues to Lead Mercadona, Guaranteeing the Long-Term Stability of the Company. The Success of Mercadona and Inditex Also Lies in Their Ability to Combine Tradition with Modernity.

Amancio and Juan Have Known How to Adapt to New Technologies and the Pace of Life by Implementing Improvements in Their Businesses. All This to Keep Up with New Generations While Preserving the Fundamental Values of Their Companies.