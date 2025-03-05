It's Confirmed: Meghan Markle and Queen Letizia Face the Same Problem

Royal families have always been the center of media attention. Every one of their movements is analyzed in detail, and their public image is meticulously constructed to convey unity, stability, and harmony.

However, the reality could be very different. As information about separate agendas emerges, the idea that some of these couples only maintain a relationship for institutional commitments gains strength.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Crisis?

One of the cases that has caused the most interest is that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Although Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have repeatedly denied rumors of a crisis, the lack of joint appearances has sparked numerous speculations.

While Meghan has been seen at various social and charitable events on her own, Harry has focused his attention on personal projects, sometimes thousands of miles (kilometers) away.

This physical distance and the apparent absence of shared moments in the private sphere have raised alarms. This way, they have led some analysts to wonder if their relationship is as solid as it appears.

| Europa Press

Letizia and Felipe at the Center of Controversy Over Rumors

This pattern is not exclusive to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In the Spanish royalty, there have also been signs of a similar situation. Felipe VI and Queen Letizia continue to perform their institutional role with impeccable professionalism.

However, several media outlets claim that their private life has taken different paths. Despite appearing as accomplices in official acts, it is increasingly evident that they lead separate lifestyles.

| Europa Press

A fact that has given rise to theories describing them as a work team rather than a royal couple. Monarchy experts agree that maintaining the public image is essential for the stability of the institution.

Nevertheless, in a society that values transparency, the fact that these couples seem to act for the gallery raises doubts. Are they functional marriages or simply pragmatic agreements?

As long as the carefully planned official appearances continue, the public will keep wondering if these couples share anything beyond their institutional obligations. Only time will tell if this duality between image and private life will continue to be accepted.