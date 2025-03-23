Almudena Cid Stops Hiding How Her Meeting with Queen Letizia Was: 'It Was Very...'

Almudena Cid is going through a stage of fulfillment, combining her legacy in rhythmic gymnastics with exciting new projects. The former athlete was present at the Málaga Film Festival, where she talked about the documentary she is preparing about her life. However, what was most surprising was that she stopped hiding how her encounter with Queen Letizia was during the Olympic Games.

"She was very pleasant," confessed the former gymnast about her interaction with the monarch. The Spanish champion, who excelled in four Olympic events, shared fond memories of those editions. But what impacted her the most about Letizia?

Almudena Cid Stops Hiding How Her Encounter with Letizia Was

Almudena Cid remains one of the most iconic figures in rhythmic gymnastics in Spain. She was the only gymnast in history to compete in four consecutive Olympic finals, leaving her mark in Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, and Beijing 2008. Her participation in the Games allowed her to meet prominent personalities from the world of sports and royalty.

Letizia became interested in rhythmic gymnastics when she attended the Athens and Beijing Olympics. "I remember once when Letizia, when she was not yet queen, came to the Olympic Games in Athens, but also in Beijing. I remember her interest in the leotards, in the training," she revealed.

One of the details that surprised Almudena the most was Letizia's genuine interest in Spanish athletes. "She was very interested in what we were doing and what was behind it," she recounted.

In fact, she also acknowledged that she was impressed by the fact that Letizia knew who she was and her career. "I mean, hats off, because she meets thousands of people, but I mean, unbelievable," she added with a smile.

"It was very pleasant to talk to her because it was clear that she was interested," added the former gymnast. With these words, she wanted to emphasize how Letizia was as accessible with her as with the rest of her teammates.

This reaction shows the approachable nature of the monarch. Letizia has shown on multiple occasions her interest in culture, sports, and prominent figures in Spain.

Almudena Cid's Legacy and Her New Project

Beyond her encounters with royalty, Almudena Cid remains a reference in the world of sports. With four Olympic participations, she has left a legacy that inspires new generations of gymnasts. Now, with the production of a documentary about her life, she seeks to show a more personal and unknown facet of her career.

Her story continues to inspire new generations of athletes, and her encounter with Letizia is just one of the many experiences that have marked her career. Through this new project, Almudena wants to show the effort, passion, and dedication behind a successful career.

There is no doubt that the relationship between Almudena Cid and Queen Letizia was marked by closeness and interest in sports. The former gymnast continues to remember with admiration that moment when, unknowingly, she shared with a future queen a passion that transcends borders. What other secrets will her upcoming documentary reveal?