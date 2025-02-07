Alexia Rivas Reveals What Happened Between Miguel Frigenti and Óscar Landa in 'GH Dúo'

Alexia Rivas hasn't stayed out of a much-discussed situation that has occurred in the GH Dúo house. The collaborator of the aforementioned Telecinco reality show gave her opinion on the kiss between Miguel Frigenti and Óscar Landa. Alexia began her intervention by making it clear that "all couples are different."

While she is clear that she wouldn't engage in that type of game, in the case of the contestants of the aforementioned Telecinco reality show, it is something that doesn't matter at all. "It means absolutely nothing, it's a game, it's nonsense, and it's clear that it's without feelings," she stated.

| @alexiaarivas, Instagram

For her, a look in which "passion" is evident would be more serious than the act the audience has witnessed. According to Rivas, what we have seen on the other side of the screen are "two friends who are affectionate and are playing."

Alexia Rivas considers the kiss between Miguel Frigenti and Óscar Landa to be a game

The truth is that the existing chemistry between Miguel Frigenti and Óscar inside the Guadalix house is more than evident. A situation that has turned into flirting that has been visible to everyone.

The contestants faced a challenge in which Frigenti and Landa sat on a large yoga ball. Then they shared a kiss that is causing a lot of talk.

Afterward, Óscar Landa downplayed the matter while Miguel Frigenti insisted that all of this was "fiction." "Let there be no misunderstandings, I love my boyfriend," he emphasized.

After these words, María Jesús reassured her colleague by reminding him that in a contest like that, his partner would understand. Meanwhile, Óscar further eased the atmosphere by saying: "And if not, find another one."

For Alexia Rivas, however, this fact has no greater significance. According to her, it doesn't go beyond a game that shouldn't be given more importance.

Miguel Frigenti and Óscar Landa have shown that there is a very special bond between them

Nua Batle, Frigenti's boyfriend, explained on the GH Dúo set what he thought about his boyfriend's kiss with Óscar Landa. "It's a challenge. I see him happy and content, and he's shining," he assured.

He then made it clear that what he sees is affection: "there's nothing more," he assured about the relationship between both participants. An opinion that coincides with what Alexia Rivas shared with the audience.

| Mediaset

"They get along very well and love each other, in addition to supporting each other," the current partner of the television collaborator wanted to make clear. An opinion that differs from that of some reality show followers who recalled that the kiss wasn't part of the challenge.