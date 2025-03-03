Alexandre Grimaldi, Son of Albert of Monaco, Takes the Definitive Step: 'my Father...'

Alexandre Grimaldi, son of Prince Albert of Monaco and flight attendant Nicole Coste, has grown up away from royal protocol and without a place in the line of succession. His birth out of wedlock prevents him from claiming the throne, as established by the Constitution of the Principality.

Despite this, he maintains a close relationship with his father and has gradually gained presence in the public sphere. In his early years, Alexandre chose to remain in a discreet background, away from the media spotlight.

However, with the arrival of adulthood, his attitude changed completely. At 20 years old, Prince Albert of Monaco's son has begun to stand out in the fashion world, attending prestigious events and associating with influential figures.

| Europa Press

Prince Albert of Monaco's Son Takes the Definitive Step

In recent years, Alexandre has moved from discretion to media exposure. He has been seen at fashion events in cities like Milan and London and has posed for prestigious magazines. His cousin, Pauline Ducret, even counted on him to be the face of her brand.

However, although his presence in this field is increasingly notable, he doesn't plan to pursue a career as a model. In an interview with Point de Vue, he made his point of view clear. "My father is a prince and head of state, so I can't imagine it."

Nevertheless, he also acknowledges that his presence in the fashion world doesn't have to be completely ruled out. He opens the door to the possibility of collaborating with prestigious brands, as long as his image and that of the brand align.

Future Plans: A More Active Role in Monaco

Beyond his interest in fashion, Alexandre has shown his intention to play a more significant role in the Principality. Although he can't aspire to the throne, his bond with Monaco remains strong, and he wants to contribute to its development.

In an interview with Tatler, he explained his aspirations: "It's going to be interesting to be more in the media, show my face more, and be connected to my family." Additionally, he expressed his desire to work in collaboration with his father to become a global ambassador for Monaco.

Thus, Alexandre continues to explore his interests. This way, everything points to his future being marked by the combination of his social life and his relationship with the monarchy.