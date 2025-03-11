Alejandra Silva Reveals What Has Happened with the Children She Has with Richard Gere

Alejandra Silva has revealed on her profile what has happened with the children she had with Richard Gere: they have reunited with him. The American actor went to Tibet for a few days to visit a well-known museum and has been away from his family for a while. After his journey through those lands, Gere reunited with his children and Alejandra upon his arrival at the Madrid airport.

Upon arrival, Richard was warmly received by his family. In an image shared by Alejandra on social media, the actor was shown with his young children and his older son, Albert. The photo was joined by a message of family love: "We love daddy, team Gere."

Alejandra Silva Confirms the Latest on Richard Gere's Children

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere haven't stopped for a moment since they successfully completed their move to Madrid a few weeks ago. After attending the Goya Awards, the couple decided to go to the Maldives with their children and then on a romantic trip to Dubai.

Now it was the American actor's turn to travel alone, and a few days ago he headed to Tibet to visit The Tibet Museum. Upon his return, Alejandra Silva confirmed what has happened with the children she has with Richard: they have reunited with him. The couple, who married in 2018, have two children together: Alexander, born in 2019, and Ignacio, born in 2020.

Both went to the airport to welcome the actor after his trip to the region of China. Richard Gere's reunion with his children after his trip to Tibet was an emotional experience that his wife captured for her followers. "We love daddy, team Gere," she wrote alongside the image that captures the embrace between the actor and his little ones.

In addition to Alexander and Ignacio, Alejandra was also joined by Albert, the other son Gere had from his previous marriage to Govind Friedland. Thus, Richard had a very special welcome right after returning from one of his favorite destinations.

The trip to Tibet has been a transformative experience for Richard Gere. On several occasions, he has shared his passion for Tibetan culture and spirituality, even marrying Alejandra through a Buddhist rite.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva Reunite After Days Apart

Richard Gere maintains a strong bond with Tibetan culture and has been energetically involved in defending its history. In fact, for more than two decades, he has been part of the Board of Directors of the International Campaign for Tibet.

On this occasion, the actor's trip to the region of China was to enjoy the new exhibits at The Tibet Museum. During his stay, he had the opportunity to reconnect with his beliefs and enjoy a meditative environment. A practice he frequently engages in and also shares with his wife, Alejandra Silva.

The actor is not unaware of the importance of family in his life, especially after his years of commitment to Tibet. This spiritual connection with Buddhism has also influenced his approach to family life.

The Gere-Silva family has demonstrated that love, unity, and spirituality are essential pillars for building a happy and stable home. In this environment, they raise their children, creating unforgettable moments with them.

This reunion between the actor and his family reaffirms their bond and demonstrates how solid the marriage is. Now, it's time to enjoy together and make plans to continue strengthening those ties.