Alejandra Rubio, Carlo Costanzia and the News That Will Change Everything: 'Powerful Lady'

Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia have returned to their social media to share with all their followers the news that will surely change everything. Through a new post, the couple has revealed the influence that Terelu Campos's daughter has on Telecinco: "Powerful Lady".

There is very little time left for Survivors to return to our lives with its new and anticipated edition, which promises to be the most extreme in its history. As expected, rumors about who is traveling to Honduras this year have not been long in coming.

To date, the most repeated names have been Montoya, Elena Tablada, Claudia Bavel, and Carlo Costanzia, despite Alejandra Rubio denying it some time ago.

However, everything indicates that the explanations given by the television collaborator were not enough to silence these rumors. Proof of this is that, in recent days, her partner's name has continued to resonate strongly.

For this reason, and in an attempt to settle this matter once and for all, Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia have shared a revealing video on their Instagram profiles.

In it, using irony, the couple has once again denied the actor's participation in Survivors 2025. Additionally, they have taken the opportunity to comment on the supposed influence the influencer has within the network.

Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia have taken advantage of the end of one of their journeys to deny all the rumors that have arisen around the actor in recent days.

Inside their car, they have again denied Mar Flores's son's participation in Survivors 2025. To do this, the influencer wanted to read one of the published news articles to her followers.

"Carlo Costanzia signs up for Survivors, but he could fall for one reason: 'I want to go no matter what, I want to live that adventure,' says Carlo." At this moment, the actor interrupted Alejandra Rubio's reading. "Yes, please," the young man assured ironically.

After this clarification, Terelu Campos's daughter continued reading the news about Carlo Costanzia's participation in the reality show. "They wanted to bring in a person, but Alejandra Rubio said: 'Over my dead body'.

At this moment, the actor interrupted Alejandra Rubio again to reveal the supposed power his partner has within Telecinco. "You have quite the power in the network, vetoing people... Powerful Lady," he assured with laughter.

"She told him that if he goes to Survivors, the relationship is over," the collaborator continued reading, provoking an immediate reaction from Carlo Costanzia. "Well... The only survival we do here is to the nonsense day after day," he assured afterward.

So much so that, without thinking twice, he asked Alejandra Rubio the following question: "Nonsense number?" "No, day 1,758, debunking fake news," she replied.

However, the influencer wanted to make it very clear that, despite all this mess, she "loves" Survivors and is "eager for it to start to watch it".