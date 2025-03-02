Albert of Monaco and the Secret Charlène Just Revealed: Hair-raising

Alberto of Monaco doesn't detach from controversy and rumors. It has now been revealed that Charlène of Monaco and Prince Alberto's wedding was almost called off.

In 2011 it was an event followed by the press worldwide. Although the ceremony was dazzling, few knew what the bride experienced minutes before walking down the aisle. Now, photographer Julian Lennon has revealed unknown details about that day.

Charlène: An Unexpected Moment of Doubt

Charlène, a former Olympic swimmer, was in the middle of a photo session when she suffered an anxiety attack. Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Cynthia, was responsible for capturing the images before the wedding. In his book, he has recounted what happened in those moments.

| Europa Press

According to an interview with Forbes, the princess stood still, staring at her reflection. Suddenly, she confessed her distress: "Jules, I don't know if I can do this." The photographer, surprised, asked what she meant. "I can't do it, I'm not sure I can do the photographs, there are too many distractions," she replied.

The Photographer's Key Role

At that moment, Lennon knew he had to calm her. He asked her to trust him and proposed something simple: "This is a historic moment; let me be just a fly on the wall." Charlène agreed and, in just ten minutes, the photo session was successfully completed.

Among all the images, one stood out: in it, the princess appears looking at herself in the mirror with an expression of doubt. Years later, Lennon chose it for the cover of his book. "I cropped it in a certain way and thought: 'My God, there it is, it's Princess Grace, it's the 1950s.' So I turned all the photographs into black and white," he explained.

The Emotions and Rumors of Alberto of Monaco

Charlène's tears during the wedding drew attention. Many speculated that they weren't of emotion but of sadness. However, she has denied those theories, assuring that it was a day full of intense feelings, but not of sorrow.

| Europa Press

The pressure of the event was enormous, and she herself acknowledged it on her eighth wedding anniversary. "I was so exhausted that when we put on the rings, I tried to place it on the wrong hand. Alberto said to me: 'Darling, it's this hand' and I thought: 'Oh, God! I wish you had said it earlier!'" she recalled.

She also had to face rumors about an alleged escape before the wedding. On this matter, she was blunt: "They said I was running away. To where? The dark side of the moon? No one from outside can imagine how much pressure there was on us."

A Story That Continues to Make Waves

More than a decade later, the images of that day continue to generate interest. What was once a public and protocol event is now revealed as a much more human story. Princess Charlène, beyond the top-level and appearances, experienced a day of nerves and uncertainty before saying "I do."