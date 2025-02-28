Alarms Go Off With Frederik and Mary of Denmark Over the Latest Occurrence

Rumors about a crisis in the marriage of Frederik and Mary of Denmark have gained momentum following their latest joint appearance. Recently, the royal couple presided over a commemorative event for the third anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, what was supposed to be a show of unity turned into a new focus of speculation. According to the German press, the attitude of the Danish royals only fueled suspicions that their relationship is going through difficult times.

The outlet Bunte has analyzed the behavior of both and pointed out an evident coldness. The absence of gestures of complicity and the marked physical distance have led the publication to reinforce the theory that their marriage is not at its best stage.

| Casa Real Danesa

Alarm Bells Ring for Frederik and Mary of Denmark

One of the most striking moments of the event occurred when Mary of Denmark couldn't contain her emotion and broke down in tears. Affected by the significance of the event, the queen wiped her tears with a handkerchief in an attempt to compose herself.

However, what has drawn the most attention is not her reaction but her husband's attitude. Frederik of Denmark, who was sitting next to her, did not show the slightest gesture of support toward his wife.

His unchanging posture and lack of eye contact have been interpreted by the German press as evidence of the distance between them. Bunte highlighted that the heir to the throne maintained a cold attitude, without consoling Mary at any moment.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Mary of Denmark and Her Arrival Marked by Distance

The distance between the royals was not limited to the ceremony. The German press also focused on their arrival at the church, where the lack of closeness was evident. According to the aforementioned outlet, upon exiting the vehicle they walked separately and without speaking to each other.

A fact that would have reinforced the feeling that there is a gap between them. Throughout the mass, the situation did not improve. There were no signs of mutual support or complicity, something that has not gone unnoticed.

There is no doubt that these details suggest that the relationship between Frederik and Mary of Denmark is not at its best. Thus, the coldness they display in public could be a reflection of a deeper crisis.