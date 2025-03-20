Alain Hernández Reveals the Real Reason for His Departure from 'Sueños de Libertad'

March 19 has been a key day for followers of Dreams of Freedom. The death of Jesús de la Reina, played by Alain Hernández, has marked a turning point. His unexpected end has left viewers shocked.

Alain Hernández has given an interview and confessed the reason why he is leaving the series: he wants to spend more time with his children. The actor has confessed that the only reason for his departure is related to personal matters. There is nothing dark behind his decision.

The character of Jesús has been the main antagonist of the series. His tragic ending came after a struggle with Digna, played by Ana Fernández. In a high-tension scene, the character died in an accident.

This plot twist has led the actor to talk about his departure. Invited to the show Now, Sonsoles, Hernández has shared his feelings. He has acknowledged the emotional intensity that this role has entailed.

The actor has described the filming of his death as a tough moment. "There have been many hours with Jesús, talking to him and understanding him," he stated. Despite his evil side, he tried to give him humanity.

Hernández has reflected on the burden of playing a villain. "When you live a role so much, you carry part of that negativity with you," he admitted. On the street, people recognized him for his performance.

The actor has explained that his departure was already planned. He signed a contract for only one season and a year of work. "This type of series requires a lot of sacrifice," he noted.

But the main reason for his departure is personal. "It was hard for me to see my children only on weekends," he confessed. He decided to prioritize his family and spend more time with them.

Hernández wants to be responsible with his role as a father. "If I wanted to have children, I want to be present in their lives," he commented. He knows that the decision involved job uncertainty.

Alain Hernández's New Project

Despite this, his professional future continues to rise. On this same March 19, his new project was announced. He will play Don Gustavo in the television adaptation of The Maid's Daughters.

This new challenge fills him with excitement. The story, based on the novel by Sonsoles Ónega, is ambitious. He shares the cast with actress Verónica Sánchez.

Hernández has expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. "I am proud to be part of this project," he declared. He highlighted the talent of the team and the quality of the production.

The filming has had locations in Galicia and Madrid. "The exteriors have been wonderful," he stated. Now, the series is in the studio filming phase.

With this change of direction, Hernández bids farewell to Dreams of Freedom. He appreciates the experience and the support of the audience. Now, he begins a new stage in his career.