Shakira, Gerard Piqué's Ex, Can No Longer Silence the Rumors: No One Expected This

next weekend, Buenos Aires witnessed a media frenzy due to Shakira's concerts in the city. However, what truly captured the public's attention was the surprising appearance of Antonio de la Rúa, the singer's ex-partner.

The lawyer's presence at the show has sparked a series of speculations about the current nature of his relationship with Shakira. Many are wondering if it remains strictly professional or if it has evolved into something more personal.

Shakira Can No Longer Silence the Rumors

Antonio de la Rúa and Shakira shared a ten-year relationship, from the year 2000 to 2010. Moreover, Antonio was not only her romantic partner but also a key piece in the singer's rise as a global star.

After their breakup, due to Gerard Piqué's entry into Shakira's life, the professional relationship between them seemed to have come to an end. However, next weekend's reunion suggests that the ties between them have not been completely broken.

The most curious aspect of his appearance is that not only was Antonio de la Rúa present, but he also attended the concert joined by his daughter. Following this information, everyone is asking the same question: Is there any kind of romantic relationship between them?

What Is Between Shakira and Antonio de la Rúa?

Everything suggests that Antonio de la Rúa did not come to Buenos Aires just as another spectator, but he has rejoined Shakira's professional team. Specifically, as Hola assures, Antonio has resumed his role in the area of business management.

This return to Shakira's professional sphere is not something recent. The singer had already trusted Antonio on other occasions in the past. Despite the personal separation they experienced more than a decade ago, it seems that professional trust remains intact.

Meanwhile, questions about the type of bond they maintain today persist. Is it a simple professional relationship, or is there something more between Shakira and Antonio? Only time will tell if this reunion leads to a new stage in their relationship.