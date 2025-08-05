Historic swap between Arsenal and Real Madrid: 'Aurélien Tchouaméni for...'

Aurélien Tchouaméni faces the most important season since he arrived at Real Madrid. The Frenchman is set to become a key piece in Xabi Alonso's system due to his valued versatility. The lack of a pure playmaker forces him to take on a multifunctional role.

We know that Aurélien Tchouaméni's natural position is that of a defensive midfielder. However, his technical quality allows him to also play as a playmaker, and his physical strength as a center-back. He is an ideal wildcard for many situations, which is why Florentino Pérez isn't considering his departure under any circumstances.

| Europa Press

Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso also considers him essential. Aurélien Tchouaméni must be the anchor of his new project and one of the pillars in the team's midfield. However, the market doesn't care about internal priorities.

Arsenal wants to sign Aurélien Tchouaméni

In recent hours, Arsenal have shown strong interest in signing Aurélien Tchouaméni. Mikel Arteta is a great admirer of the Frenchman and is willing to do anything to bring him to London. According to sources close to the matter, the English club is preparing a €75 million ($81.6 million) offer.

However, although the financial amount seems considerable, it is insufficient to convince Florentino Pérez. Real Madrid's initial response is clear: Aurélien Tchouaméni is not for sale. Even so, in Valdebebas, no one rules out that the situation could take a turn.

Florentino Pérez has an idea

Florentino Pérez always analyzes opportunities and, in this case, he could take advantage of the situation to activate a strategic operation. It is a fact that Real Madrid have been interested in William Saliba for some time. Thanks to Arsenal's interest in Aurélien Tchouaméni, anything is possible.

William Saliba is one of the most promising defenders in Europe, due to his physique, technical quality in the back line, and potential. All of this makes Xabi Alonso see him as an ideal reinforcement for the center of the defense.

Historic swap between Arsenal and Real Madrid: Aurélien Tchouaméni for William Saliba

That's why, if Arsenal insist on Aurélien Tchouaméni, Real Madrid's response could be forceful: a direct swap between both players. Specifically, the move would be for Tchouaméni to go to the Emirates and William Saliba to Santiago Bernabéu.

In this regard, Florentino Pérez doesn't want to part with his midfielder, but the possibility of adding Saliba is tempting. Everything will depend on how the English club's insistence develops. For now, there are no formal negotiations, but the door isn't closed.

In any case, Aurélien Tchouaméni remains focused on his work. He knows that Xabi Alonso trusts him and his goal is to establish himself as a key player this season. In this regard, versatility will be his best weapon.

Summer is long and the market never ceases to surprise. Arsenal are pushing and Real Madrid are listening, with Florentino Pérez, as always, having a plan of action in mind.